Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Winning in Online Skilled Gaming… Err… Gambling! Behold the Bet Auto Stopper by@sumithkpuri

    Winning in Online Skilled Gaming… Err… Gambling! Behold the Bet Auto Stopper

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Recently, I started off on skilled games which are variants of Roulette, Wheel of Fortune and Baccarat. This series of articles covers the techniques, gyan, mathematics and experience of playing and winning at online gambling or skilled gaming.
    featured image - Winning in Online Skilled Gaming… Err… Gambling! Behold the Bet Auto Stopper
    gaming #online-gaming #skilled-gambling
    Sumith Puri HackerNoon profile picture

    @sumithkpuri

    Sumith Puri

    Software Engineering Leader at the Level of a [Principal Java/EE/MSA Architect]. [Detail] https://bit.ly/skp-tech-author

    Receive Stories from @sumithkpuri

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Sumith Puri HackerNoon profile picture
    by Sumith Puri @sumithkpuri.Software Engineering Leader at the Level of a [Principal Java/EE/MSA Architect]. [Detail] https://bit.ly/skp-tech-author
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Innovative Software Product Design and Development - 02
    Published at Jan 11, 2023 by sumithkpuri #growth-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    Winning in Online Skilled Gambling… Err… Gaming! Using the Fibonacci Technique
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by sumithkpuri #online-gambling
    Article Thumbnail
    Winning in Online Skilled Gambling… Err… Gaming!
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by sumithkpuri #online-gambling
    Article Thumbnail
    Fntastic, the Studio behind The Day Before, Shutting Down After Tumultuous Launch
    Published at Dec 12, 2023 by playerauctions #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Future of Gaming with New AI-Powered Anti-Cheats
    Published at Aug 29, 2023 by kingabimbola #future-of-ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!