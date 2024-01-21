Winning in Online Skilled Gaming… Err… Gambling! Behold the Bet Auto Stopper

The first part of the series of articles is available . Part-01 delves into topics like Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ), and Game Playing Advice for Beginners. here Part 02, which is , provides advice for Intermediate Players along with mathematical techniques like the Fibonacci Technique of Betting. over here This is Part 03, which introduces the notion of a Bet Auto Stopper. It explains a playing style named by me as ‘Quantum+ Algorithm’. Idea of Bet Auto Stopper Now, nobody likes to lose when they are on a winning streak. Once you have learned to use Fibonacci style of betting – you might be winning very often. You might slowly see that the cash you deposited would have increased to about 125%, 150%, or even more. You might have started to think about paying off that small loan, paying off an emi, or even better…. buying a two-wheeler. But that’s when your dreams may come down crashing. The reason, more often than not, is the reckless and unsafe usage of Fibonacci. This is where I can introduce the concept of a 'bet auto stopper.' As mentioned earlier, we are all bound by the realms of reality. Now, you have to determine a game set. A Game Set, as defined by me, is a series of bets placed using the Fibonacci playing style until the point of a win. In our above example, let's explore what happens during a prolonged losing streak using Fibonacci by placing bets on a 2 to 1 field. Suppose you originally start with a deposit of INR 20,000 in the online casino and then the money in your account goes up to 29,000 using intelligent bets placed using Fibonacci and a bit of luck. By now, you have entered that world where you are so sure of this ‘mathematical basis’ that you continue increasing the bet amount, in Fibonacci style. This is because the basis for these bets is so strong in your mind, that you are ready to take deadly risks. As shown in the table above, you are going to exhaust all the money in your account. Worse still, you may again and again refill your online casino account – and continue the series of failures, leading to a disaster. This is when I will say Skilled Gaming has moved to Impulsive and Compulsive Gambling. But it is not going to be your fault. Because of a strong mathematical basis, you will start believing that you will surely win all your money back and go to a positive hand. So, here is where the idea of a ‘Bet Auto Stopper’ in a Fibonacci Game Set, comes to your rescue. It is very tough to implement this in the real world, as this is where your EQ comes into the picture. You need to be mentally strong and emotionally intelligent, to stop the bets beyond the safe point. It might be ok for you to make that one last bet in your danger zone, but you should be mature enough to stop it beyond that point. The best or rather the worst part is - that once you stop using ‘bet auto stopper’, you will see that as if out of magic, the winning number is exactly matching your bet sequence. It is as if the game is mocking you. But that is where being emotionally intelligent comes into the picture, you have to ignore all of these and continue on to your next game set, possibly after a short break. You will observe that if you are playing regularly, on a few days, or at a few intervals of time – you enter into this very often. This is because your mind has now gotten used to winning and it is not accepting that you lost. Because the only reason for this loss is that you did not have enough money to continue your bets. So, that is where you have to learn to operate within the ‘realms of reality’. Slowly n’ Steadily, you will see that you can keep your winnings and win a small to moderate amount daily at online casinos. [ ] Before we continue, remember that works best for 2 to 1, 3x payouts or more. where you may double or more the bet amount in the subsequent game works best for an even payout or 1x win amount. Note Fibonacci Style Progressive Style Quantum+ Algorithm (My Creation) Now when times are bad just because you did not play to the idea of a bet auto stopper or you are just having a bad day, when you are continuously losing even with safe bets, I have devised a low bet, low profit variation called as Quantum+ Algorithm. I am the proud creator of this algorithm. Remember, you need to have an analysis of the current game and find out the statistics of the winning numbers before you start with the Quantum+ technique. This algorithm involves placing bets for a specific quantum of bets. Quantum+ will allow you to place safe bets within a given quantum of time/game set. You have to adapt this algorithm across games, using your intellect and trying to improvise. In the previous game set description in the previous, you would usually continue to bet until either you have won or reached a bet auto stopper or possibly, until you run out of cash. Now, Quantum+ would require you to bring down the bet amount to very safe limits and continuously bet in a given quantum (adaptation of the game set) and each bet is a slice in the quantum. Quantum+ Algorithm will work well on 5x, 10x, and 15x types of returns and may also allow you to autoplay. Now, you see this is just like a robot on auto play and you are not too bothered about game dynamics that happen during this quantum. You are more emotionally detached, believing in the algorithm – because of the time that you had spent on analysis at the beginning on what to bet and the quantum slices. In the above quantum set, you can see that by winning only 6/20 times, which is just 30% - the player has a total win of 1250. But this may not be the outcome always. It might read lost across the table. Hence, you have to combine a soft bet auto stopper observe, and either restart or adopt a different approach as per your discretion and analysis.