Winning in Online Skilled Gambling… Err… Gaming! Using the Fibonacci Technique

The first part of this series of articles is available . Part-01 delves into topics like Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ), and Game Playing Advice for Beginners. over here This installment of the Article Series, Part-02, provides advice for Intermediate Players along with mathematical techniques like the Fibonacci Technique of Betting. Advise for Intermediate+ (Mid-Level Players) Start with More Money It's wiser to kick things off with more money. This is something you'd have already figured out if you've been in the game for a while. It's also because of your confidence in having won or matched your beginner or basic level bets/amounts. It's better to commence with deposits of mid-level money. I'll define mid-level as INR 20,000 to INR 40,000. As mentioned earlier, you, as a player, need to decide what amount corresponds to your absolute beginner, beginner, intermediate, and intermediate+ levels, based on your financial status. Illusion of a Perfect Technique By now, you might have understood and won with a few techniques that helped you at the beginner level. It may also be due to your Beginner’s Luck. But as you progress, you might become overconfident that you've mastered a technique or a set of techniques. This illusion is harmful because you might get stuck with this thought and end up betting continuously without limits, ultimately exhausting all the cash you brought to the table. Remember, as in everything we do in the world, we keep mastering/polishing/improvising on techniques. Also, we try to adapt to the current dynamics of the game, host, or simply the game day. Limitations of Money in Pocket Unless your great distant relative left you an unlimited wealth in inheritance - remember, you have limitations on the money you have or that you can budget for your gaming. This reality should be a driving force in all that you do. It does not mean that you should constantly have this thought in your mind – only that you should plan your finances correctly and work within the realms of that reality. Plan a percentage of your salary or pay or savings for playing this game and then plan how much you plan to or can spend per day – try to stick to the limits, and then you will see that you will be able to achieve overall. Set your Safe Money Boundaries Remember that when we discuss later about a single game, game set, series of game sets, game day – you need to be very rigid and maybe display it as a banner where you can see it – like an animated marquee on your 2nd monitor or a poster next to your game workstation or game seat. In any case, it has to be registered that you should not go beyond set safe money boundaries per set. If you can follow this correctly and practice it throughout your game playing, you will definitely succeed. Otherwise, you will end up like a cat (you, the predator) that chased a mouse (game win, hunt) long enough, before it was hit hard by a moving vehicle (exhausted deposit, injured) or in other words, eaten by a dog (totally run out of money, large predator). Techniques of Game Playing Basics of Fibonacci – Explanation of Never Lose (Applicable to Roulette, Spin The Wheel, Baccarat Class of Games) This is a known basis to many who have played online casino games. To apply other techniques, you first need to understand and learn to apply this basic technique. Let's start with the Fibonacci Series – 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, … This series was created by the European mathematician Liber Abaci at the beginning of the 13th Century. Now, how will this help you in placing your bets? Let's take any casino game that typically pays 2 to 1 for a specific bet/field. If we were to bet without Fibonacci, you might go on to bet as follows, typically. Bet Amount Total Bet Amount Result Total Win 100 0100 Lost -0100 150 0250 Lost -0250 250 0500 Lost -0500 200 0700 Won 200+400 -0100 400 1100 Lost -0500 200 1300 Won 200+400 -0100 Arbitrary Bets Placed by a New Player You can very easily find out that the new player has ended up with an overall loss of 100 even after winning 2 times during the course of the above game set. In normal course of things, most player would start betting small and then increase only slightly, if they keep losing. But the joy of victory, will lead to an increase in the betting amount. And this patten follows, as the user wins or loses. Usually, in this pattern, the player will bet arbitrarily and just rely solely on luck (possibly some analysis of the board/last winning numbers) and will eventually lose. Remember, this is not true for people who are really lucky, as most of these are fair game of chance, not just skill. But being in such luck, continuously, is almost like being blessed by an angel. Bet Amount Total Bet Amount Result Total Win 100 100 Lost -0100 100 200 Lost -0200 200 400 Lost -0400 300 700 Lost -0700 500 1200 Lost -1200 800 2000 Won 2400 +0400 Fibonacci Bets Placed by an Experienced Player The magic of Fibonacci becomes evident in the example above, where the player ends up with overall winnings of 400, achieved by winning only the last bet in the game set. Fueled by a robust mathematical foundation, the user exhibits 'no fear' in progressively increasing the bet, even in the face of losses. Notice that, by following a 'next Fibonacci term increase' in the bet, with a 2 to 1 payout, the player manages to secure a 400-win. Theoretically, this resembles a 'never lose' betting style. Once you grasp this approach, you'll relish the consistent winnings, bet after bet. Gradually, you'll realize that you're on track to 'never lose.' Once a substantial win is achieved, you reset to the basic bet in the next cycle or game set. However, it comes with a few dangers, some quite significant. If you persist recklessly on this path without a mechanism to stop sensibly, you risk losing all your winnings and may even end up bankrupt, particularly when combined with compulsive gambling. Moreover, during a losing streak, impulsive moves may lead you to completely lose the plot. Hence, I must emphasize that while IQ is important, EQ is far more crucial. Also appears . here