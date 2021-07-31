Will the real crypto "use case" please stand up? Unfiltered thoughts from a cryptocurrency developer

\\\n## Here’s the deal. Currently, blockchain and crypto are such nascent spaces, that most of the world has not yet seen the relevance to their lives. \n\n## Therefore, we have an image problem; and it is not unwarranted.\n\n\\\nMost of the use case for crypto (defi, NFT, etc) are still emerging as new forms of interacting on the web, and the use cases as they stand are not quite tangible enough for mass adoption to be realistic. The space is also plagued by the pump and dump, ponzi-style investing that unfortunately (and understandably) makes even some tech enthusiasts skeptical on cryptocurrency. \n\n\\\nThe point: we suffer from a massive image problem that current use cases fail to address. When the focus of crypto remains on wealth transfer and new unfolding crypto-economies, what the public hears and thinks is, “What’s the catch? I can get rich with Bitcoin? But what is it good for?”\n\n\\\nWe need to change this. In regards to finance, the actual utility of crypto-products solves some pretty massive issues of transparency, scalability, inflation, geopolitical instability, and more. Bitcoiners know this.\n\n\\\nVirtually every industry where crypto-related products are being deployed will eventually be completely disrupted; gaming, finance, supply chain, etc. If you have been into the crypto-sphere for any amount of time, you also know this and you are watching it unfold in real time with. \n\n\\\nBut just try onboarding your mom and pop to a defi product and you will see where the problem lies. It takes explanations, and explanations of the explanations for non-technical users to truly grasp the weight of what they are doing. \n\n\\\nThe next few years of cryptocurrency adoption will be crucial in demonstrating the importance of our crypto projects to real people in their lives. \n\n\n---\n\n## A Few Ideas for the Road Ahead\n\n\\\n**Focus on building projects with real-world relevance**. Our project ([RugZombie](https://www.rugzombie.io)) is attempting to do just that by bridging some innovative NFT ideas with the public’s current internet IQ. \n\n\\\n**Fire bullets not cannonballs**. Test the ideas we think are innovative with our communities and see if they resonate. A lot of blockchain developers can be futurists, imagining the world as it could be, but failing to clear the road immediately in front of them.\n\n\\\n**Find common ways of speaking**. If we can stop talking crypto and start talking in accommodating ways to the public, perhaps the perception of crypto can change.\n\n\\\n\n---\n\n*EZ is a developer and core founder of an innovative project on the Binance Smart Chain allowing users to collect NFTs in exchange for “dead” tokens from failed or scammed projects. You can find more about this project at www.rugzombie.io*\n\n\\\n