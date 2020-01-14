Will 2020 be the Year of the Whale for Bitcoin?

IMHO, definitely. Here's how I see it:

2012 and 2013 were the bull market. 2014 and 2015 were the bear market. 2016 and 2017 were the bull market. 2018 and 2019 were the bear market. 2020 and 2021 will be the bull market. 2022 and 2023 will be the bear market. 2024 and 2025 will be the bull market.

It’s always the same story that oscillates around the Halving in a 4 years cycle when the Bitcoin reward halves and massively increases scarcity of Bitcoin.

Adding to that, there are so many Bitcoins lost, which isn’t even priced in the current price of Bitcoin.

There are not many Bitcoins left at all for people or investors to buy.

The Halving will amplify that effect even more.

2020 is coming in hot.

