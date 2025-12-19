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Why Zack Shooter Believes AI Agents Will Expose a Structural Fault Line in Financial Infrastructure

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bySteve Beyatte@stevebeyatte

Software nerd and investor currently in research mode.

December 19th, 2025
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Steve Beyatte@stevebeyatte

Software nerd and investor currently in research mode.

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finance#fintech#financial-technology#ai-in-finance#financial-infrastructure#agentic-payment-systems#ai-governance#autonomous-ai-agents#good-company

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