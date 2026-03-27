254 reads

Why Your WordPress Site Is Stuck in 2019 (And What to Do About It)

by
byDavid Shusterman@davidshusterman

CEO @CaliAlfa | Sport Predictive Analytics | 40+ team | Ex-8200

March 27th, 2026
featured image - Why Your WordPress Site Is Stuck in 2019 (And What to Do About It)
    Speed
    Voice
David Shusterman
← Previous

How to Build a Theme-Agnostic AI System for WordPress

Up Next →

Stop Editing WordPress in Production: A Complete Guide to Staging Workflows

About Author

David Shusterman HackerNoon profile picture
David Shusterman@davidshusterman

CEO @CaliAlfa | Sport Predictive Analytics | 40+ team | Ex-8200

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#wordpress#web-development#wordpress-maintenance#modernize-wordpress#wordpress-site-updates#wordpress-workflow#wordpress-redesign-cycle

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories