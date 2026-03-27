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Why Your “Profitable” Backtest Fails the Moment You Go Live

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byGrigory Chikishev @grigorychikishev

Team Lead, Quantitative Trader at Quantum Brains

March 27th, 2026
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Grigory Chikishev @grigorychikishev

Team Lead, Quantitative Trader at Quantum Brains

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machine-learning#ai#backtesting#execution#market-impact#ml-trading-execution#backtest-vs-live-trading#trading-model-failure#slippage-in-backtests

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