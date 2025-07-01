Why Your Next Smart-Home Device Hunts Mosquitoes: Meet Bzigo Iris

Summer means glorious sunshine, long days, trips to the beach, and something else that's not so fun: mosquitoes. These pests don't just jab you outside. All too often, they make their way indoors. Who hasn't woken up with that irritating buzz in their ear?

The good news is that a new invention is specially designed to make mosquitoes easier to dispatch, regardless of the time of day. Innovative technology company Bzigo has developed a groundbreaking AI mosquito detector called the Bzigo Iris.

“We’re replacing chemical-heavy products with smart, health-conscious technology,” says Tzuki Friedman, the company's CEO.





Traditional solutions fail to eliminate mosquitoes

Previously, there was little recourse for pinpointing mosquitoes, which dart this way and that. Even the most determined human can easily lose track of their spindly form. Locating them has been especially difficult at night, when they are at their most disruptive and interfere with sleep.

Additionally, traditional methods such as sprays and insect repellents rely on chemicals that can be harmful to health, particularly for children and pets.

Moreover, the New York Times reports that zappers kill the wrong bugs, failing to attract mosquitoes. “Their otherwise indiscriminate killing can disrupt pollination and generally throw the environment out of balance,” the article explains. “Plus, the force of their electrocution can spew a mist of disease-ridden bug parts out into the air.”

The good news is that, thanks to Bzigo, there's now a better way.

“We developed our mosquito control system because previous attempts to solve the problem fell short,” Friedman says. “We knew we could create a smarter, safer alternative that would actually work. Once you find the mosquitoes, they’re much easier to eliminate.”





AI innovation and detection: How the Bzigo Iris works

Bzigo is a tech company founded in 2019 to reinvent pest control, an industry where most previous solutions have simply not been effective or safe enough. The company's team has a passion for solving real-world problems with smart technology, using their expertise in AI and computer vision to transform the world of pest control, using AI instead of chemical solutions.

Bzigo Iris is the startup's first product, and it spells disaster for unwelcome visitors of the mosquito kind.

"The Bzigo Iris system is the world's first AI-powered mosquito detector," Friedman explains. "It scans a room, identifies mosquitoes, and marks their exact location with a laser."

Since these infrared sensors can detect flying mosquitoes more effectively than humans and remain vigilant tirelessly, the device takes the guesswork out of pest control. The machine deploys advanced computer vision technology to detect and target the locations of mosquitoes, marking the mosquitoes’ location with eye-safe lasers.

These electric eyes are very, very precise. As Wired reports, “The fulcrum of Bzigo is the artificial intelligence system that allows the gadget to identify even very small mosquitoes.”

At any given time, you know whether your environment is clean or if you are facing an invader. At that point, you can take matters into your own hands.





Track mosquitoes, get notifications

“Our company began because one of our founders was desperate for a safe, chemical-free, effective solution for his daughter, who’s allergic to mosquito bites,” Friedman says. “When none existed, we built one. Bzigo Iris is the first step in our broader mission to transform how we deal with the deadliest animal on Earth.”

Responsible for spreading dangerous diseases like malaria, yellow fever, and dengue, this tiny creature kills more than 1 million people every year. That's much more than sharks, which slay fewer than 10 people per year, or snakes, which are responsible for 140,000 fatalities annually.

In addition to pinpointing the malicious bugs, Bzigo's innovation can be connected to Wi-Fi, and a notification can be sent to your smartphone when it has located one. “The system works in real time and will alert you once an insect is detected,” Friedman says. “You'll always know what's going on in your bedroom, living room, or other indoor space. That equals peace of mind.”





New tech defeats mosquitoes once and for all

You've lost sleep swatting mosquitoes and watched your kids wake up covered in bites. Each summer, it's only getting worse. Ready to address this problem once and for all?

Banish mosquitoes from your home!