Why your Company Needs a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer

An effective cybersecurity strategy requires a layered, cross-functional approach that spans all areas of the business. Virtual CISO (vCISO) is equipped to assist with any or all typical duties associated with running an organization’s security program but does so at a fractional level with a mix of consulting, advisory, coaching, and project management and implementation tailored to the needs and situation of the organization. A virtual CISO enables smaller organizations to access to the same caliber of cybersecurity leadership as their larger counterparts but at a level of engagement appropriate to their size and level of need.