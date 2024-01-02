Search icon
    Why You Shouldn't Be Scared to Increase Your Marketplace Commission by Arseniy Maximov

    Why You Shouldn't Be Scared to Increase Your Marketplace Commission

    Raising commission rates in a marketplace can be a daunting decision, but it can also bring numerous benefits. Adjusting rates based on initial estimates, responding to economic changes, funding platform enhancements, and preparing for future growth are all valid reasons to raise commissions. Addressing fears of losing sellers, initial backlash, competitive disadvantage, and transforming the challenge into an opportunity are crucial in successfully implementing this change. In this article, Arseniy Maximov, a serial entrepreneur and marketplace builder discusses why and how to raise your marketplace's commission.

