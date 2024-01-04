Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Increase Marketplace Commission: A Real Storyby@notarseniy
    406 reads

    How to Increase Marketplace Commission: A Real Story

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article discusses the strategies and considerations for effectively raising commissions in a marketplace, using the case study of Radar's driving schools marketplace in Eastern Europe. It covers understanding seller economics, assessing the marketplace's needs, determining the new commission rate, communicating the change, implementing the increase, and the impact of doubling the commission rate. Thoughtful planning and clear communication are emphasized as key factors in successfully adjusting commission rates.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How to Increase Marketplace Commission: A Real Story
    startups #startup-advice #entrepreneurship
    Arseniy Maximov HackerNoon profile picture

    @notarseniy

    Arseniy Maximov

    ⛵️ serial tech entrepreneur building AI products, marketplaces. software engineer.

    Receive Stories from @notarseniy

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Arseniy Maximov HackerNoon profile picture
    by Arseniy Maximov @notarseniy.⛵️ serial tech entrepreneur building AI products, marketplaces. software engineer.
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Why You Shouldn't Be Scared to Increase Your Marketplace Commission
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by notarseniy #startup-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    Pivoting for Success: Jonathan's Startup Journey from Taplytics to DevCycle
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by scalingdevtools #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    Engineering Success: Strategic Growth in Tech Startups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by smakss #leadership
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Every Successful Entrepreneur Needs a Lawyer By Their Side
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by anjeri #entrepreneurship
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Revolutionize Your Startup Success in 2024 with AI Co-pilot Tools
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by alexlash #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    Build a Money Printing Business With Other People's Sweat - (With a Practical Example)
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by praisejames #startup
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!