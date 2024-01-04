How to Increase Marketplace Commission: A Real Story

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned

This article discusses the strategies and considerations for effectively raising commissions in a marketplace, using the case study of Radar's driving schools marketplace in Eastern Europe. It covers understanding seller economics, assessing the marketplace's needs, determining the new commission rate, communicating the change, implementing the increase, and the impact of doubling the commission rate. Thoughtful planning and clear communication are emphasized as key factors in successfully adjusting commission rates.