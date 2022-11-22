Why You Should Use Python for Web Development

Python is one of the most powerful and dominant languages in web development. It’s easy to learn, helps create dynamic web applications, provisions of many frameworks, and much more. Python developers are highly in demand across various industries worldwide. Professionals choose Python due to its excellent code readability and Lucid syntax. Python is widely used in cybersecurity as well. It can be used to access servers, analyze malware, network scanning, make payloads, and more. Python is highly flexible.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @LOKESH94 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @LOKESH94 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

Introduction

Web development is a challenging task. When plenty of programming languages are available, it becomes confusing to make a smart decision. Well, one language stands apart with excellent web development frameworks making web development easier, and that is Python!





Python is one of the most powerful and dominant languages in web development. Many features justify this statement, such as it’s easy to learn, helps create dynamic web applications, provisions of many frameworks, and much more.

*As per the reports of Statista, 48.07% of developers use Python as their programming language worldwide. Yes, it’s that popular!





Let’s understand in detail the reasons to use Python for web development.

Why Use Python for web development?

Python developers are highly in demand across various industries worldwide.

It comes with a simple and easy-to-understand syntax. This is one reason that makes it a developer's favorite. Further, the easy-to-understand syntax helps ensure better communication between the developers and the entire team.

\Here are some of the top reasons to choose Python in web development:





Python comprises Django



Django is a very useful web development framework for Python. It is open-source and free to use.

Top companies widely use Django, and one of them is Instagram. Additionally, it is a collection of libraries that offers powerful features to create a web application. It provides rapid development and impressive and clean designs.









**Best features of Django:

Extremely fast and help developers to build an app quickly.

It has the ability to provide scalability.

Provides impressive security features.

Follows MVT design pattern (Model View Template).

Focuses on reusability of components (also known as DRY - Don’t Repeat Yourself).





Multipurpose programming language



Python has the capability to operate in many ways. It offers platform independency. Therefore, you can run it on various platforms such as Windows, Linux, macOS, etc.





Web applications: Python is one of the top choices for web developers to build web applications. It provides plenty of frameworks to make the development work easier. Some of the most used frameworks are Angular and vue.js. Backbone.js, etc.





Cybersecurity: Python is widely used in cybersecurity as well. It can be used to access servers, analyze malware, network scanning, make payloads, and much more. Professionals choose Python due to its excellent code readability and Lucid syntax.





Desktop applications: Python provides various software development frameworks to create excellent desktop applications for Windows, OS X, Linux, and macOS.





Provision of frameworks



Python comes with some impressive and influential frameworks that help develop projects quickly.

Web development frameworks offer pre-compiled JavaScript codes that save the time and energy of coders to build a website from scratch.





Some of the top frameworks of Python are:



Django : provide various features such as security, authentication support, URL routing, and more.

: provide various features such as security, authentication support, URL routing, and more. Flask : Flask is a lightweight micro-framework. It helps to create impressive apps and also provides Google app engine compatibility.

: Flask is a lightweight micro-framework. It helps to create impressive apps and also provides Google app engine compatibility. Bottle : This framework is highly recommended for building APIs for small apps.

: This framework is highly recommended for building APIs for small apps. Dash: it’s an open-source micro framework used to build analytical web apps.

it’s an open-source micro framework used to build analytical web apps. Web2py: it’s an open-source framework that provides compatibility with all operating systems.





Vast Community



Python has a vast community worldwide, with millions of developers connected with each other. People put forward their queries and discuss them.

\These discussions are highly beneficial for not only an individual but many developers who are working on similar projects. Such queries may not be available on the internet, but the Python community helps you find solutions to problems that don’t exist elsewhere. So, if you are stuck between your projects, do not forget to visit the official forum.





Highly flexible



Python is very well-integrated with various programming languages. This is another advantage of using python for web development. Take a look: \

Jython: python integrated with Java.

CPython: another version with C.

RubyPython: Python with Ruby.

IronPython: Compatible with C# and .Net.

PyObjc: Integrated with ObjectiveC toolkits





Best language for building gadgets



Python is one of the developers' most chosen programming languages, not only due to its ease of use. It is also a top choice for working with creating and developing various devices such as phones, radios, cameras, etc.

\Further, it is relatively cheaper to build new gadgets with advanced Python programming concepts to implement in the real world.





Works well with Artificial Intelligence



Artificial intelligence is the next big thing in the future. However, we are already implementing AI in our daily lives, such as Alexa, self-driving cars, robots, etc.





Not just with artificial intelligence, Python has paved its way into the most complicated technologies like machine learning and deep learning.

\For numerous reasons, developers find it easy to use Python in building AI systems.

AI implementation requires many algorithms; with python’s pre-defined packages, you can save time by not coding these algorithms. Moreover, hundreds of pre-built libraries help implement deep learning and machine learning algorithms!





Final Remarks

In a nutshell, Python is an extraordinarily powerful language to use for web development. The simple syntax and beginner-friendly nature make it a web developer’s favorite! Further, it comes with packages and libraries that lighten the bulky coding job of programmers.

\This post mentions some of the most crucial reasons why to use Python in web development. However, the list doesn’t end here. Python is vast, and so are its features and advantages. However, we tried covering the most important ones here that will convince you to opt for this language as your primary choice for web development!

\We hope this information adds value to your knowledge base.





Good luck!



