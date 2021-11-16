Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why You Should Use Laravel PHP Framework for Web Development by@aeliusventure

Why You Should Use Laravel PHP Framework for Web Development

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Laravel, a PHP web framework, outperforms the competition in terms of performance and features. Laravel has a wide range of capabilities that will speed your web application development. It is easier for developers to create web applications with the Laravel framework since it makes use of performance-enhancing features such as Redis and Memcached. The modular packaging system with dedicated dependency management, a focus on syntactic sugar, and tools for application deployment and maintenance support. Laravel's open-source nature adds to its advantages.
image
Aelius Venture Hacker Noon profile picture

@aeliusventure
Aelius Venture

Top Web and Mobile Apps Development Company

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#laravel-php-framework#php-framework#laravel#laravel-framework#php-framework-laravel#open-source#web-development#developer
Join Hacker Noon loading