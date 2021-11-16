Why You Should Use Laravel PHP Framework for Web Development

Laravel, a PHP web framework, outperforms the competition in terms of performance and features. Laravel has a wide range of capabilities that will speed your web application development. It is easier for developers to create web applications with the Laravel framework since it makes use of performance-enhancing features such as Redis and Memcached. The modular packaging system with dedicated dependency management, a focus on syntactic sugar, and tools for application deployment and maintenance support. Laravel's open-source nature adds to its advantages.