Why You Should Send Loki All Your Logs
Too Long; Didn't ReadThis blog post delves into the realm of Loki, an efficient log aggregation system that empowers observability in distributed systems. By drawing inspiration from Prometheus, Loki provides horizontally scalable, cost-effective, and multi-tenant log storage. The article covers the basics of Loki, demonstrates how to integrate it with Java applications using the Loki4j appender, and showcases Docker logging integration through the Loki Docker driver plugin. Through structured log aggregation, Loki emerges as a valuable tool for monitoring, diagnosing, and improving the performance of distributed systems.