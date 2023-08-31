Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why You Should Send Loki All Your Logsby@nfrankel
    796 reads

    Why You Should Send Loki All Your Logs

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This blog post delves into the realm of Loki, an efficient log aggregation system that empowers observability in distributed systems. By drawing inspiration from Prometheus, Loki provides horizontally scalable, cost-effective, and multi-tenant log storage. The article covers the basics of Loki, demonstrates how to integrate it with Java applications using the Loki4j appender, and showcases Docker logging integration through the Loki Docker driver plugin. Through structured log aggregation, Loki emerges as a valuable tool for monitoring, diagnosing, and improving the performance of distributed systems.
    featured image - Why You Should Send Loki All Your Logs
    programming #programming #devops #logging #loki
    Nicolas Fränkel HackerNoon profile picture

    @nfrankel

    Nicolas Fränkel

    Developer Advocate for Apache APISIX *** Learner *** Author of http://leanpub.com/integrationtest

    Receive Stories from @nfrankel

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Monkey-Patching in Java
    Published at Sep 21, 2023 by nfrankel #java
    Article Thumbnail
    Docker Images: Kicking the Tires of Docker Scout
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nfrankel #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build a Stress-Free IT Career
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gmakarov #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to API Gateways: Unveiling Advantages, Disadvantages, and Vendor Comparisons
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by davidebellone #api-gateway
    Article Thumbnail
    Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning Tools
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by mariusz_michalowski #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Building a CI Pipeline with Databricks dbx Tool and GitLab
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by neshom #databricks
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!