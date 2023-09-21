A Guide to Monkey-Patching in Java

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

The article discusses various approaches to implementing monkey-patching in Java. It begins with an explanation of monkey-patching and introduces the Decorator Design Pattern as a method to achieve similar functionality. The article then explores Java Proxy as a generic decorator and demonstrates its use. Instrumentation in Java is explained as a means to transform bytecode before loading it through a Java agent. Aspect-Oriented Programming (AOP) with AspectJ is also covered as a way to apply aspects across different object hierarchies.