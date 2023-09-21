Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Guide to Monkey-Patching in Javaby@nfrankel

    A Guide to Monkey-Patching in Java

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The article discusses various approaches to implementing monkey-patching in Java. It begins with an explanation of monkey-patching and introduces the Decorator Design Pattern as a method to achieve similar functionality. The article then explores Java Proxy as a generic decorator and demonstrates its use. Instrumentation in Java is explained as a means to transform bytecode before loading it through a Java agent. Aspect-Oriented Programming (AOP) with AspectJ is also covered as a way to apply aspects across different object hierarchies.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - A Guide to Monkey-Patching in Java
    programming #java #monkey-patching #aspectj
    Nicolas Fränkel HackerNoon profile picture

    @nfrankel

    Nicolas Fränkel

    Developer Advocate for Apache APISIX *** Learner *** Author of http://leanpub.com/integrationtest

    Receive Stories from @nfrankel

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Nicolas Fränkel HackerNoon profile picture
    by Nicolas Fränkel @nfrankel.Developer Advocate for Apache APISIX *** Learner *** Author of http://leanpub.com/integrationtest
    Read all my posts!
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Kotlin vs. Java: Which Is the Best When It Comes to Null Safety?
    Published at Feb 16, 2023 by nfrankel #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding the PBKDF2 Аlgorithm With a Java Service Example
    Published at Sep 14, 2023 by khoziainovdmitrii #information-security
    Article Thumbnail
    The Core Principle of Separation of Concerns & Twitter's Value-Driven Approach
    Published at Jul 20, 2023 by pchandel09 #software-architecture
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: NoSQL: System Design Cheat Sheet (10/31/2023)
    Published at Oct 31, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!