Why You Should Scrape Data from Social Media Websites for Brand Audit

Social media scraping involves automating the process of extracting data from social media websites such as Twitter and Instagram through [web scraping]. The scraped social media data allows businesses to gain useful insight into brand and consumer sentiment. The data can be used to ascertain the pain points as well as the points where you shine in your business plan. The use of web scraping solutions can be attributed to the rise of big data analytics, natural language processing and sentiment analysis, the use of alternate data sources, and more.