Why You Should Repair Your Broken Smartphone

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

Cell phones are a crutch in American culture and when our crutches are broken, we struggle to function as well. Since 1973, the rise of cellular phones have been the fastest growing technology phenomenon ever. 95% of Americans owned a cell phone in 2018, up 33% from 2002.

When surveyed, 2 in 3 people admitted to anxiety when away from their phone. Many own multiple devices such as tablets and additional phones due to Nomophobia: the fear of being out of mobile contact or being offline. This is due to FOMO, the fear of missing out, when unplugged from the digital world.

In 2018, the average lifespan of a cell phone before replacement was 2.9 years, but upgrade costs are skyrocketing. Yet, Americans throw away over 350,000 cell phones per day, so why replace expensive tech when you can repair it for less?

The most common forms of phone damage are cracked or scratched screens and battery malfunctions. Simple everyday accidents can also cause critical destruction: your phone falling from your pocket, dropping your phone in water, or even knocking it off the table.

Damaged screens prevent or prohibit basic use of smartphones: sending emails, using everyday apps, unlocking the screen, and taking photos. Avoid accidental structural damage by purchasing protective gear for your phone screen and battery. If your phone requires maintenance, try repairing it yourself. It’s as simple as following YouTube tutorials. However, these fixes can be complicated, so if you’re unsure, it might be best to visit a repair shop.

Our smartphones are our lives. Be sure to be smart about caring for them. Broken smartphones don’t have to derail your day, and you don’t have to waste money on constant repairs or upgrading to new models every year.

