Why Vulnerability Detection is Important in the IT Space

Erik Costlow, Senior Director of Product Management of Azul, talks about cybersecurity and vulnerability detection. He explains how the WEB3 ecosystem needs to be able to rapidly identify and remediate vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Detection takes the last decade of application security and starts moving it into the JVM, where it’s automated and easy. It really answers three questions: what components do I have (and where are they), are they vulnerable, and do I actually use that vulnerable code? The consequences of unpatched vulnerabilities can be catastrophic.