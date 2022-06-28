Why To Choose a Ukrainian Company For Your Project Development

Today, Ukrainian IT specialists found themselves in a difficult situation due to the war, but despite this, developers continue to work and even find new opportunities in this. Ukraine has a high level of digitalization, which surpasses many European countries, and our developers are ready to bring this unique experience to other countries.

Why businesses not only should not be afraid to invest in Ukrainian developers but even should - in our article.

Ukrainian IT industry and wartime

The IT industry still retains the status of the most profitable in Ukraine. Thanks to higher salaries, the economy is now supported by these specialists, as they continue to pay taxes. In addition, most IT companies have taken care in advance to evacuate teams to safer regions of Ukraine, and even beyond. This made it possible to avoid a drawdown in the fulfillment of tasks and obligations to clients.

At the same time, it took one to two weeks to debug operational processes, after which work and even hiring new employees resumed as usual. The coronavirus epidemic gave training in the issue of working in remote mode, and this sad experience came in handy in the new realities.

Most of the companies moved to Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Uzhgorod. Moreover, a local IT hub was created in Western Ukraine, which made it possible to guarantee that the developer would not leave the project. As for European locations, most often the developers moved to Poland, Germany, Romania, and Spain.

Guarantees for customers from Ukrainian companies in wartime

Despite the hostilities in the country, Ukrainian IT companies comply with all agreements with customers. In particular, a number of measures have been taken in front of customers to ensure data security.

Among the main measures:

1. Setting up a remote access policy: a clear indication of the hierarchy of access to information and instructing employees.

2. Choosing a technology stack: each technology and/or service has its own guarantees and level of security, when choosing a stack, all aspects must be taken into account.

3. Permanently log out: Your employees must log out of the system, as well as all services and tools, after verifying work with them.

4. Constantly updated: Everything needs improvement, and data protection practices are no exception.

How does IT work help Ukraine?

In addition to helping in the form of cyber troops, IT specialists are an essential part of replenishing the economy through taxation. In addition, a high level of income allows both the developers themselves and the owners of IT companies to donate large amounts to charity.

The second aspect is the development of useful products. For example, the air raid warning application was developed in record time. And the TopDevs team created the UAConnect platform on their own, designed to help migrants and refugees.

All these efforts help to bring the truth about the situation in Ukraine and support it.

Is it worth it to work with Ukrainian IT companies during the war?

Definitely yes. Ukraine still retains the status of a powerful IT hub, where most of the specialists have experience working with foreign companies and know foreign languages. In addition, developers have good expertise in a variety of projects and industries.

Ukrainian specialists are more motivated than ever, they want to help the country, not forgetting about self-realization and development as specialists. This turns them into great performers who are ready to face any professional challenge.

Another aspect is the support of the Ukrainian economy through hiring. Each paid order for product development is your contribution to the economy of the country in which there is a war. It is also supporting the families of developers, some of whom were left without a home and were forced to become internally displaced or even refugees.

How does TopDevs work in the new environment?

Our team has experience in remote work and experience in team relocation in 2014. We were preparing for the fact that we would have to relocate the team this time as well, or that part of the team might leave the city or country. We have carried out all the necessary technical preparations to avoid breaking deadlines in case of force majeure.

Our entire team is safe and all operations are back to normal. We work on projects, meet deadlines, participate in new projects and support each other. Our team understands the responsibility that lies with us, and we want to support the economy and develop as an IT company.

Final words

The IT sector of Ukraine is gradually recovering, and although not all companies were able to survive the crisis caused by the war, the majority are already actively entering new markets and starting new projects. Everyone understands that the economy must be supported and invested in the future.

Despite all the difficulties, the Ukrainian IT sector will continue to develop. The level of professionalism and motivation will become an additional incentive for developers. Thanks to the efforts of these specialists, a huge number of fees are constantly closed.

Remember that cooperation with Ukrainian companies is not only about the quality of services but also about supporting Ukraine in the fight for freedom.

