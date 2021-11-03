Why the Metaverse is Inevitable

Metaverse is an innovative game-like platform in which people can contribute, consume and connect. No one can fully own/construct the whole metaverse alone, or else it’s not a metaverse but a traditional game or software. Games tend to be the closest mirror/projection to human lives, not DeFi, nor NFT -- although, DeFi and NFT could be part of the metaverse. We chose FreeTon network to start with, for its exceptional performance and good community support.