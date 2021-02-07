Why Telehealth and Wellness Apps Are Worth Developing in 2021

Head of BizDev at QArea. Software Development & QA company
We are living in the era of online everything, so there’s no wonder that healthcare is expanding to the digital space as well. While patients enjoy fast and accessible healthcare services, businesses view healthcare software development as a great opportunity to generate revenue.
The global pandemic added to the quick rise of telehealth applications and wellness apps in general; more than ever before people want to take care of themselves with all the available tools out there.
Today, I’m exploring the niche of telehealth and wellness applications development including their functionality, trends, and benefits for the industry.
Telehealth and Healthcare Software Statistics
Mobile healthcare (often referred to as telehealth or mHealth) is the use of telecommunication tools to provide distant patient care.
This includes calls, video conferencing, data storage and processing, file exchange, calendar for appointments scheduling, and even an online payment system.
While medical software development attracts companies with continuous revenue, it’s the sincere user interest that makes this industry sector go round. Below is a list of reasons why modern people value healthcare software development services so highly:
The vast majority of all smartphone users are already familiar with how wellness applications look and work, but it’s not always the case with telemedicine software. Below you can find the basic functionality of such an application described:
While for some of us medical software development services still sounds a bit unusual, thousands of people actively use such applications and form industry standards and tendencies through reporting their feedback. Here are the healthcare software development trends that I think will be on the rise in 2021:
1. Customer-Centered Platforms
This trend is mostly related to medical software design. Regardless of what type of product you develop ― a CRM system, fitness application, telemedicine API, etc. ― it’s got to be as user-friendly as possible.
Things like extraordinary design, unusual navigation, and chaotic toolkits should be avoided at all costs, because with health, ease of use always takes over the artistic taste.
Companies that truly care about releasing effective end products seem to have come to an unspoken agreement that the patient always has to come first.
2. Open Content Management System
Content is the essence of any application, and to keep the content production process going is costly and time consuming. An outstanding example of content creation freedom for users was years ago demonstrated by MyFitnessPal ― one of the most popular fitness applications worldwide.
This app allows users to load its databases with their custom content ― in this case, meals with calories and nutrients counted ― that later becomes available for the rest of MyFitnessPal users.
This quickly transformed into a trend that doesn’t seem to decrease any time soon: wellness apps developers are trying to design their apps in a way that would let users contribute to the applications’ databases making them more content-heavy thus more engaging.
3. Accent Shifting to Security and Stability
It’s hard to imagine a more sensitive information to share than a patient record. That’s why cybersecurity should always be a first priority for healthcare software development companies. This applies to both data storage and data transferring.
Software developers nowadays pay extra attention to data transfer protocols that assure stable communication and network safety even with unstable connections. For patients living in the areas with unstable internet coverage, technologies like Bluetooth can be used as an extra option for stable data exchange.
This would be a vivid demonstration of how service stability can be achieved with technologies that have been around for years and still remain valuable under certain circumstances.
4. Cross-Platform Support
Clearly, people should never be deprived of high-quality healthcare applications regardless of the hardware they are using. Telehealth and wellness applications have extremely wide target audiences which cannot be limited to iPhone/Android users.
These days, custom healthcare software developers know that to successfully promote an application, it is a must to make sure it runs equally well on smartphones, tablets, and PCs.
Also, older devices with corresponding versions of operating systems shouldn’t be neglected as well. In any other case, a healthcare app risks to compromise most of its effectiveness.
5. It’s Not About Weight Loss Anymore
Body positivity social movement has penetrated many businesses including fashion, makeup, and of course selfcare programs like wellness and fitness applications. This does not mean that online calorie counters and digital workout assistants ceased to exist, but their marketing strategies have definitely changed.
In 2021, aggressively pushing the idea that thin means beautiful or speaking negatively of corpulent people might cost you a reputation.
6. Pandemic Alert as a Stand-Alone Feature
The fact that we all got tired of talking about COVID-19 doesn’t make this topic any less hyped, especially for healthcare professionals and software providers. This explains why most medicine and wellness app owners rushed to add some sort of pandemic or quarantine alert to their interfaces. After all, a small adding to Corona awareness doesn’t harm anyone, does it?
Summing up
Custom healthcare software development is a profitable niche in the global IT market. The current state of this industry sector holds many opportunities for business owners enthusiastic about healthcare. Working closely with software development providers, I’m noticing the growing interest in wellness, telemedicine, and selfcare applications both for end users and investors.
User demand for these kinds of applications is still on the rise and has not reached its peak. What’s more, over the past 10 months more and more people have become increasingly more comfortable with receiving healthcare services remotely.
Meanwhile, the supply of developers with experience in similar applications isn’t growing as fast. If telehealth and wellness applications is a market in which you want to get a solid foothold, it is important that you begin acting sooner rather than later.
