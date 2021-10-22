Why Startups Publish With HackerNoon

Startups of the Year honors the best startups among 4,500+ cities with over 100,000 population. HackerNoon is the FAV publishing platform of startups around the globe. Recently, we've started a startup of the year interview series with our nominations. In this series, more than 200 startups have shared their stories, work culture, and thoughts about the latest tech. We asked them: What do you like most about our platform? In this article, we share their interesting replies.