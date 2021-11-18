Search icon
Why Software Development Is A Lot Like Building With Unlimited Legos by Mike Wolfe

Why Software Development Is A Lot Like Building With Unlimited Legos

Mike Wolfe is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He has been nominated in the following categories please do check out these award pages and vote. After work is where the real fun begins because I do a lot more dabbling with DevOps, DevOps and applications to automate simple tasks. I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is the Internet of Things because it helps simplify our lives while giving us more useful tools that allow us to do more than what humans have ever done before. The world desperately needs to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.
Mike Wolfe Hacker Noon profile picture

@miketechgame
Mike Wolfe

Software Developer, Tech Enthusiast, Runner.

