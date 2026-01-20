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Why Smart Glasses May Be the Biggest Developer Workflow Shift Since Dual Monitors

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byRidwan Sassman@ridwansassman

AI Solution Archtiect

January 20th, 2026
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programming#augmented-development#ambient-development#meta-glasses-for-devs#spatial-computing#hands-free-coding#ar-workflow-tools#voice-first-programming#future-of-programming

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