Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why SDKs Are Important in the Development of Modern Applicationsby@Hanna-Soloviova
    394 reads

    Why SDKs Are Important in the Development of Modern Applications

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A software development kit (SDK) is a collection of specific tools. With SDK, you can quickly and efficiently create an application for a specific platform. SDK allows you to use what has been written and tested before for your solution. SDK is widely used by our team to implement various solutions. The use of ready-made parts of solutions in work helps to significantly reduce development time and the number of errors in the product. We have extensive experience in using various SDKs and believe that this is the solution that should be in service with every development company.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Why SDKs Are Important in the Development of Modern Applications
    programming#software-development-kits(sdk)
    Hanna Soloviova HackerNoon profile picture

    @Hanna-Soloviova

    Hanna Soloviova

    Receive Stories from @Hanna-Soloviova

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to build an app promotion strategy: from preparation to post release
    Published at Oct 27, 2021 by Hanna-Soloviova #mobile-app-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by ashutoshmishra #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa