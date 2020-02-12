Why Salesforce is a Must to Scale Your Business Successfully

Did You Know?

Salesforce was positioned as a leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management.

Salesforce is expected to add $8.7 billion in revenues between 2017 to 2020.

In 2018, Salesforce increased its worldwide revenue by 23.2%.

IDC predicts that the Salesforce ecosystem is expected to generate $850 billion revenues worldwide by 2020.

With evolving trends and technologies, businesses are realizing that the tried and tested processes that have kept them afloat for decades may not be enough. Today, every client is techno-savvy, well-informed and connected, and they expect that the companies they partner with, be likewise the same.

As per research by Salesforce, it was seen that a company’s trust is more important to the customers. Customers who trust an organization are more likely to:

Be loyal

Share their experiences with the company

Buy more services and products

Recommend the organization to others



So, if you are into business, you understand how important it is to have a good customer relationship for your business? You need to use good tools and measures to develop the same. If you are a businessman/ entrepreneur, maybe it’s time for you to embrace Salesforce CRM services in your business. Why and how do you do it? This is something that you will find in the latter part of this article.

At the end of this article, you will be able to find answers to:

How can Salesforce benefit your business?

How can Salesforce CRM help you develop a great customer relationship?

Pricing of Salesforce CRM

What are the future predictions for Salesforce CRM?





CRM systems enhance the visibility into your customer-relationships and can empower your services with real-time client information. When it comes to enhancing the relationship with your customers, As mentioned, it is important to have a good connection with your customers in order to sustain for a longer time in the market. A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software helps the businesses automate and synchronize every facet of the customer interactions.CRM systems enhance the visibility into your customer-relationships and can empower your services with real-time client information. When it comes to enhancing the relationship with your customers, Salesforce- the best CRM platform has all the capability to manage sales, conversions, opportunities and enhance your business processes in a much better way.

Why consider only Salesforce for your business?

Salesforce is already leading the industry and 2020 is the right time to embrace Salesforce for your business operations due to the following advantages:

Effective client management: As per As per State of connected customer ’’, more than 50% of the customers have agreed that technology has completely changed their vision of how organizations should interact with them. Moreover, about 70% of the consumers say that customer service provided all the time has a great influence on their loyalty.

This shows that, in business, customer relationship management is a top priority. With Salesforce, you can track the marketing campaigns and integrate marketing tools to develop marketing strategies that can be improved with time.

Better results with new tech innovations: As per State of Sales report, Predictive intelligence is expected to be used by around 86% of high-performing teams in the next 3 years. Predictive Intelligence (an extension of AI and Machine Learning), makes use of complex algorithms and customer data to accurately predict the requirements of the customers. This empowers businesses to be more efficient, respond quickly, and find effective solutions to the issues before they become real problems.

A better support system: When it comes to sales and technology, any downtime can mean major loss in revenue. When something goes wrong with an on-premise solution, it may take hours to get a technician onsite and even longer to get the issue resolved. Modern businesses just don’t have that kind of time.

With Salesforce, maintenance happens automatically. If issues arise, a support person investigates the problem in a matter of minutes, not days. This means less downtime, no costly maintenance, and more time spent selling.

Pricing?

I hope you now have an insight into why it is important to use Salesforce in 2020 to grow your business. Moving ahead, let’s discuss the pricing of Salesforce CRM:

Talking about the pricing, Salesforce CRM comes at different pricing structures. You cannot really estimate the price of it. Before considering the price, you need to find answers to these questions:

How much storage do you need?

How many add-ons do you need?

Additional requirements like training, implementation, etc.

You actually need to know these things to get the pricing. You can also contact a reputed and renowned Salesforce development company to help you with your queries in the process. This can really help.

Future Predictions

With Salesforce leading the industrial market in 2020, it seems that the future holds something really interesting for this technology. As per the announcement made in Dreamforce 2019 , Salesforce now has a plethora of products and solutions across different domains. They have e-commerce, marketing, IOT, AI, you name it.

A new development is coming to Lightning with Lightning Web Components.

With Einstein, AI in Salesforce will further take longer strides into getting the power of artificial intelligence in the hands of CRM users.

Marketing Cloud will be one of the most used and adopted technologies across the industry globally.

Customer 360 Salesforce Solution provides the best solution with a 360-degree view of the client.





These are some of the future predictions made for Salesforce CRM. So, if you embrace Salesforce in 2020 for your business, you can help your business grow steadily and generate more revenue. Contact a popular Salesforce development company today to take your business to newer heights of success.

