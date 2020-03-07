Magento v1: The Sunset Arriving Soon, Get the Insights Here

@ Sophie J Sophie I am passionate about exploring & writing on latest apps and technological trends.

Before we begin, let's find out if the following questions resonate with you as an eCommerce businessman?

Does your current ecommerce website have some performance issues?

Are you looking forward to starting your ecommerce startup? or

Your current system seems to be working smoothly but on an outdated version?

YES, you should switch from Magento 1 to Magento 2 and this is why all the If your answer to all these questions is a, you should switch fromand this is why all the Magento developers have been using Magento 2 for the development. Why and How? This is something that you will get to know in the latter part of this article. So, stay tuned, because this is going to be helpful for your business sooner or later.

Let’s begin..

June 2020. So, if you are one of the 200,000 organizations still using the Magento 1.x version, you are most certainly going to be affected by this to some extent. As per an official Magento announcement , the support of the Magento 1 will cease by. So, if you are one of the 200,000 organizations still using the Magento 1.x version, you are most certainly going to be affected by this to some extent.

As per Magento , Enterprise versions 1.13+ will receive security and quality updates until June 2020, whereas the Community Edition (CE) – 1.5+ will get security patches only till June 2020.

So, is there a need for you to migrate from Magento 1 to Magento 2? You will get to know that here in this article.

First things first.

What if you continue to stay with Magento 1?

These are the possible problems that you may face if you continue with Magento 1:

Possibility of an increased data breach: Magento 1 users are going to become a security target after June 1, 2020. The damage to your reputation and brand from such a breach can be painful and long-lasting too.

Module updates : As Magento 1.x will not be supported anymore, many of its modules will also become outdated with limited support as coders focus their effort and time on Magento 2 extensions. These modules are usually critical to your site’s functionality and could also stop working properly, without a plan for updates or fixes in the future.



: As Magento 1.x will not be supported anymore, many of its modules will also become outdated with limited support as coders focus their effort and time on Magento 2 extensions. These modules are usually critical to your site’s functionality and could also stop working properly, without a plan for updates or fixes in the future. No support after June 2020: As mentioned, after June 2020 there will be no official support for Magento coders or merchants. This means, if there are any sort of technical problems with your website, it will be quite difficult for you to resolve them quickly as you will have to then rely on online forums and community support.



So, you understand the risks involved in Magento 1? Running your website on an unsupported platform can be extremely risky for your business. Hence, it is suggested for you to migrate to version 2 for your business if you need high performing, flexible, and scalable applications.

So, how do you move from Magento 1 to Magento 2 smoothly? This is something that you need to focus on.

But, some major factors generally haunt the entrepreneurs/ business owners when they decide to migrate from Magento 1 to Magento 2:

A lot many of the extensions already onboard to migrate

How to get rid of the complexities before making the move?

Let’s make you understand how can you resolve these issues-

More extensions don’t mean it requires more time for migration



If your present online store is loaded with Magento extensions for payments, accounting, etc., you just don’t have to worry about the timelines getting extended. Many of the Magento 1 add-ons have their Magento 2 counterparts already built, for the others, you have the option to choose from the alternatives.



If your present online store is loaded with Magento extensions for payments, accounting, etc., you just don’t have to worry about the timelines getting extended. Many of the Magento 1 add-ons have their Magento 2 counterparts already built, for the others, you have the option to choose from the alternatives. Cut down the complexities with the personal audit



A personal audit can help you remove unwanted widgets, unused functionalities, or add-ons that are not useful anymore. Removing all this beforehand will help you migrate to Magento 2 without any errors or complexities.



A personal audit can help you remove unwanted widgets, unused functionalities, or add-ons that are not useful anymore. Removing all this beforehand will help you migrate to Magento 2 without any errors or complexities. Staying with or away with Magento 2?



When your website performs better, your customers receive the best user experience which can increase your conversion rates, and sales too.

Here’s why you must right away migrate to Magento 2:

It helps you create better mobile designs

The pages load 50 times faster

Easier to create and also manage the website content

A streamlined approach to the common admin tasks

What are the steps involved in Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration?

To migrate successfully and avoid any sort of issues, it is important that you thoroughly plan and test your migration. These are the steps involved:

Theme Migration Extension Migration Custom Migration with Code Migration Tool Data Migration with Data Migration Tool

The following image shows the complete migration workflow process from Magento 1 to Magento 2:

Does this process look complex to you? Doing this all alone can create issues in the migration process, hence, it is important you take expert help on this. Better, you can hire a top software development company for this purpose.

Final Words





If you are still confused about the cost involved and the time required in the process, we suggest you get in touch with expert consultants of a top



is one of the top Magento development companies in the USA with 150+ Magento certified developers. You can contact us for migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2. So, if you are using the present version of Magento 1, you must understand that the support is going to stop by June 2020. Hence, this is the right time to plan your migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2.If you are still confused about the cost involved and the time required in the process, we suggest you get in touch with expert consultants of a top Magento development company that can help you and make your migration process smoother. Ksolves is one of the top Magento development companies in the USA with 150+ Magento certified developers. You can contact us for migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2.

Share this story @ Sophie J Sophie Read my stories I am passionate about exploring & writing on latest apps and technological trends.

Tags