Why Our Approach to Making an Infinitely Scalable Blockchain Should Interest Developers

Everscale is a fifth-generation Layer 1 blockchain with unique architecture and is fully open source. The blockchain was originally developed for industrial use and is constantly being improved through the efforts of core contributors and the community. In fact, Everscale can literally scale infinitely, which is the key idea behind its name. In a recent test, 63,000 transactions per second were achieved with 200 validators. Since Everscale can scale linearly, throughput increases proportionally as new validators are added, so even 1 million transactions is not the limit for Everscale. The blockchain is ideal for applications such as decentralized social networks, messengers, and emails, as well as stablecoins and CBDCs, market gamification, and NFTs at industrial scale. And that is indeed the main difference from most other blockchains. On top of that, Everscale has been in production for two and a half years, so it’s a pretty thoroughly tested network with many applications and dApps. At this point, it is absolutely safe to say that Everscale is the best technology in the world for these use cases and beyond. Why is it so interesting to developers? Let’s dive deeper into that. Everscale puts a lot of effort into developing its technology and creating an environment where everyone can easily create new applications on its next-generation blockchain. Right now, Everscale offers a lot of robust and stable tools for developers, including: its own API a software development kit (SDK) with client libraries for 20+ different programming languages C++ and Solidity compilers A variety of decentralized browsers and wallets are also available, supporting a wide range of management, tokenization, and NFT applications. GameFi and Metaverse SDK Gaming, and especially gamification, is a very hot topic in the industry right now. Everscale is taking it to the next level because, first, the blockchain is very cheap in terms of transactions, and second, it’s incredibly fast. The SDK developed at Everscale is designed to help all game developers to tokenize any in-game assets and bring the blockchain-based economy to gamers without the need for any special knowledge of smart contract programming. With the , it is possible to integrate personal game wallets, in-game marketplaces, NFT issuance and burning, in-game P2P transactions, tokenization of buildings and properties, an open-source marketplace API, DAO and insurance tools, and more. Everscale SDK API Another attractive feature for developers building on Everscape is its own API. How do users interact with the product? What happens within it? How can historical data be quickly retrieved for individual users or wallets, or for the entire product? The API that Everscale provides for developers is one of the best solutions on the market. It provides a query interface to all Everscale blockchain data via GraphQL. Developers can create any type of query in GraphQL — and it’s completely free. This way, they provide their product users with a high-quality experience. Quick access to details or information to create specific analytics on any token on the Everscale blockchain is part of the standard Node package and is completely free, unlike implementations on other networks. Infinite double sharding To date, Everscale is the only asynchronous multithreaded blockchain of its kind with infinite double sharding. This means that the blockchain can process virtually any number of transactions per second, as shards on Everscale are added dynamically depending on the load on the network. All the while, it maintains a high level of security, since Everscale has found a solution to the famous scalability trilemma. The network’s throughput capacity opens up tremendous opportunities for creating decentralized social platforms, trading platforms, multiplayer games, and other applications with large user bases. Low transaction fees The low transaction fees are another feature that attracts new users, developers, and projects into Everscale’s orbit. The near-zero fees not only enable the creation of applications that have become common in the Web2 world, but also lend themselves well to the use of this blockchain for ordinary purchases and the operation of CBDCs. Grant program and hackathons Everscale also has an extensive which is ideal for small startups that have a clear vision, a strong idea, and the right technical skills. In addition to funding, grant recipients can also receive consulting and marketing support. grant program To attract new talent and bright minds, Everscale periodically hosts hackathons where both novice and experienced developers can learn more about the blockchain, showcase their unique approach and creative solutions to building blockchain-based projects, experience the ease of working on Everscale, and win impressive prizes. All these benefits and the impressive blockchain technology stack make Everscale an ideal environment for developers and a great solution for building small applications and startups, as well as for implementing the most ambitious ideas at industrial scale. The Everscale blockchain has already proved its sharding capabilities by performing at 63,000 tps in a real-life environment running on 16 workchains, and that is definitely not the limit — it can be upscaled to a million with more workchains running. In addition, Everscale is developing an ecosystem and active community of to the network. Implementing the ) ensures that messages from any participant are delivered in a particular order within a sub-second timeframe. developers contributing leads to Everscale achieving the highest level of security possible in a decentralized system, and the launch of the Reliable External Messaging Protocol ( SMFT consensus REMP For answers to any questions and ideas about launching new use cases and dApps on Everscale, please refer to . For answers to technical questions, head to our . our technical documentation social media chats Also published . here