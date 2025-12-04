New Story

Why OTFS Outperforms OFDM in High-Mobility Scenarios

by
byExtrapolate@extrapolate

Extrapolate: We uncover new insights.

December 4th, 2025
featured image - Why OTFS Outperforms OFDM in High-Mobility Scenarios
    Speed
    Voice
Extrapolate
← Previous

Researchers Explain How Delay–Doppler Spread Affects Interference in Discrete Channel Models

Up Next →

Numerical Tests Highlight OTFS’s Spectral-Efficiency Gains Over OFDM

About Author

Extrapolate HackerNoon profile picture
Extrapolate@extrapolate

Extrapolate: We uncover new insights.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#wireless-communication-systems#otfs-modulation#doubly-dispersive-channels#spectral-efficiency#delay-doppler#aliasing-and-isci#ltv-channel-models#mimo-systems

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories