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A Framework for Synthesizing Arithmetical Puzzle Datasets for Large Language Models

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August 23rd, 2025
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machine-learning#zero-shot-learning#synthetic-data-generation#fine-tuning-on-synthetic-data#out-of-domain-benchmarking#reasoning-verification#data-synthesis-pipeline#mathematical-reasoning-ai#symbolic-reasoning-ai

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