Testing Large Language Models on Math Puzzles

Authors:\n(1) Haolong Li, Tongji Universiy and work done during internship at ByteDance (furlongli322@gmail.com);\n(2) Yu Ma, Seed Foundation, ByteDance (mayu.1231@bytedance.com);\n(3) Yinqi Zhang, East China Normal University and work done during internship at ByteDance (zhang.inch@gmail.com);\n(4) Chen Ye (Corresponding Author), ESSC Lab, Tongji Universiy (yechen@tongji.edu.cn);\n(5) Jie Chen, Seed Foundation, ByteDance and a Project Leader (chenjiexjtu@gmail.com). Authors: Authors: (1) Haolong Li, Tongji Universiy and work done during internship at ByteDance (furlongli322@gmail.com); (2) Yu Ma, Seed Foundation, ByteDance (mayu.1231@bytedance.com); (3) Yinqi Zhang, East China Normal University and work done during internship at ByteDance (zhang.inch@gmail.com); (4) Chen Ye (Corresponding Author), ESSC Lab, Tongji Universiy (yechen@tongji.edu.cn); (5) Jie Chen, Seed Foundation, ByteDance and a Project Leader (chenjiexjtu@gmail.com). Table of Links Abstract and 1 Introduction Abstract and 1 Introduction 2 Problem Definition 2.1 Arithmetical Puzzle Problem 2.1 Arithmetical Puzzle Problem 2.2 Data Synthesizing 2.2 Data Synthesizing 2.3 Dataset 2.3 Dataset 3 Model 3 Model 4 Experiments 4.1 Evaluation 4.1 Evaluation 4.2 Results 4.2 Results 4.3 Case Studies 4.3 Case Studies 5 Conclusion and Acknowledgements 5 Conclusion and Acknowledgements 6 Limitations 6 Limitations 7 Ethics Statement and References 7 Ethics Statement and References A Appendix A Appendix A.1 Hyperparameter Settings A.1 Hyperparameter Settings A.2 Evaluation of the Base Model A.2 Evaluation of the Base Model A.3 Case Study A.3 Case Study A.4 Visualization of the Proposed Puzzle A.4 Visualization of the Proposed Puzzle 5 Conclusion Large language models (LLMs) are intrinsically zero-shot and multi-task learners. However, mathematical reasoning still poses challenges for LLMs, we propose that the reasons can be mainly categorized into three folds: (1) Requirement of multistep derivation; (2) Lack of high-quality data for fine-tuning; (3) Difficulty in extrapolation. In this paper, we design an arithmetical puzzle and make an early attempt to solve these challenges. We develop a 24-point puzzle-like problem which asks for multi-step calculations to arrive at the correct answer. A corresponding data synthesis pipeline is proposed to generate an arbitrary amount of high-quality data, on which a series of LLMs is fine-tuned. In order to verify the extrapolation capability of our models, we have designed two out-of-domain benchmarks and show that our model achieves competitive performance. Furthermore, a data scaling experiment is conducted, and it is concluded that by increasing the amount of training data, both the training loss and in/out-of-domain performance of the fine-tuned model improve accordingly. Acknowledgements We appreciate Peng Sun for providing the initial SFT dataset, and Xintian Han for suggestions about the reward calculation and ablation study. We would also like to thank Liang Xiang and Xun Zhou for the helpful discussions across the project. 6 Limitations In this study, we have explored the mathematical extrapolation of Large Language Models (LLMs) and discovered that, with high-quality synthetic data, LLMs demonstrates certain generalization capabilities in mathematical extrapolation. However, LLMs have not yet fully mastered this capability, and it remains uncertain if this ability can be extended to other complex mathematical tasks. In the future, our research will focus on investigating and enhancing this capability, aiming to empower LLMs to explore unsolved mathematical problems through leveraging our existing knowledge. 7 Ethics Statement In this research, we adhere to strict ethical guidelines and principles. The study has been designed and implemented with respect for the rights, privacy, and well-being of all individuals involved. All of our data is synthesized using our proposed data synthesis algorithm, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and standards. Our findings and conclusions are reported accurately and objectively, avoiding any misrepresentation or manipulation of data. The entire process and outcomes are free from intellectual property and ethical legal disputes. References Josh Achiam, Steven Adler, Sandhini Agarwal, Lama Ahmad, Ilge Akkaya, Florencia Leoni Aleman, Diogo Almeida, Janko Altenschmidt, Sam Altman, Shyamal Anadkat, et al. 2023. Gpt-4 technical report. arXiv preprint arXiv:2303.08774. Zhangir Azerbayev, Hailey Schoelkopf, Keiran Paster, Marco Dos Santos, Stephen McAleer, Albert Q Jiang, Jia Deng, Stella Biderman, and Sean Welleck. 2023. Llemma: An open language model for mathematics. arXiv preprint arXiv:2310.10631. Xiao Bi, Deli Chen, Guanting Chen, Shanhuang Chen, Damai Dai, Chengqi Deng, Honghui Ding, Kai Dong, Qiushi Du, Zhe Fu, et al. 2024. Deepseek llm: Scaling open-source language models with longtermism. arXiv preprint arXiv:2401.02954. Tom Brown, Benjamin Mann, Nick Ryder, Melanie Subbiah, Jared D Kaplan, Prafulla Dhariwal, Arvind Neelakantan, Pranav Shyam, Girish Sastry, Amanda Askell, et al. 2020. Language models are few-shot learners. Advances in neura Wenhu Chen, Xueguang Ma, Xinyi Wang, and William W Cohen. 2022. Program of thoughts prompting: Disentangling computation from reasoning for numerical reasoning tasks. arXiv preprint arXiv:2211.12588. Aakanksha Chowdhery, Sharan Narang, Jacob Devlin, Maarten Bosma, Gaurav Mishra, Adam Roberts, Paul Barham, Hyung Won Chung, Charles Sutton, Sebastian Gehrmann, et al. 2023. Palm: Scaling language modeling with pathways. Journal of Machine Learning Research, 24(240):1–113. Karl Cobbe, Vineet Kosaraju, Mohammad Bavarian, Mark Chen, Heewoo Jun, Lukasz Kaiser, Matthias Plappert, Jerry Tworek, Jacob Hilton, Reiichiro Nakano, et al. 2021. Training verifiers to solve math word problems. arXiv preprint arXiv:2110.14168. Luyu Gao, Aman Madaan, Shuyan Zhou, Uri Alon, Pengfei Liu, Yiming Yang, Jamie Callan, and Graham Neubig. 2023. Pal: Program-aided language models. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pages 10764–10799. PMLR. Zhibin Gou, Zhihong Shao, Yeyun Gong, Yujiu Yang, Minlie Huang, Nan Duan, Weizhu Chen, et al. 2023. Tora: A tool-integrated reasoning agent for mathematical problem solving. arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.17452. Daya Guo, Qihao Zhu, Dejian Yang, Zhenda Xie, Kai Dong, Wentao Zhang, Guanting Chen, Xiao Bi, Y Wu, YK Li, et al. 2024. Deepseek-coder: When the large language model meets programming–the rise of code intelligence. arXiv preprint arXiv:2401.14196. Dan Hendrycks, Collin Burns, Saurav Kadavath, Akul Arora, Steven Basart, Eric Tang, Dawn Song, and Jacob Steinhardt. 2021. Measuring mathematical problem solving with the math dataset. arXiv preprint arXiv:2103.03874. Edward J Hu, Yelong Shen, Phillip Wallis, Zeyuan Allen-Zhu, Yuanzhi Li, Shean Wang, Lu Wang, and Weizhu Chen. 2021. Lora: Low-rank adaptation of large language models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2106.09685. Albert Q Jiang, Alexandre Sablayrolles, Arthur Mensch, Chris Bamford, Devendra Singh Chaplot, Diego de las Casas, Florian Bressand, Gianna Lengyel, Guillaume Lample, Lucile Saulnier, et al. 2023. Mistral 7b. arXiv preprint arXiv:2310.06825. Takeshi Kojima, Shixiang Shane Gu, Machel Reid, Yutaka Matsuo, and Yusuke Iwasawa. 2022. Large language models are zero-shot reasoners. Advances in neural information processing systems, 35:22199– 22213. Rik Koncel-Kedziorski, Subhro Roy, Aida Amini, Nate Kushman, and Hannaneh Hajishirzi. 2016. Mawps: A math word problem repository. In Proceedings of the 2016 conference of the north american chapter of the association for computational linguistics: human language technologies, pages 1152–1157. Aitor Lewkowycz, Anders Andreassen, David Dohan, Ethan Dyer, Henryk Michalewski, Vinay Ramasesh, Ambrose Slone, Cem Anil, Imanol Schlag, Theo Gutman-Solo, et al. 2022. Solving quantitative reasoning problems with language models. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 35:3843– 3857. Yifei Li, Zeqi Lin, Shizhuo Zhang, Qiang Fu, Bei Chen, Jian-Guang Lou, and Weizhu Chen. 2023. Making large language models better reasoners with stepaware verifier. arXiv preprint arXiv:2206.02336. Hunter Lightman, Vineet Kosaraju, Yura Burda, Harri Edwards, Bowen Baker, Teddy Lee, Jan Leike, John Schulman, Ilya Sutskever, and Karl Cobbe. 2023. Let’s verify step by step. arXiv preprint arXiv:2305.20050. Haipeng Luo, Qingfeng Sun, Can Xu, Pu Zhao, Jianguang Lou, Chongyang Tao, Xiubo Geng, Qingwei Lin, Shifeng Chen, and Dongmei Zhang. 2023. Wizardmath: Empowering mathematical reasoning for large language models via reinforced evol-instruct. arXiv preprint arXiv:2308.09583. Joon Sung Park, Joseph O’Brien, Carrie Jun Cai, Meredith Ringel Morris, Percy Liang, and Michael S Bernstein. 2023. Generative agents: Interactive simulacra of human behavior. In Proceedings of the 36th Annual ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology, pages 1–22. Alec Radford, Jeffrey Wu, Rewon Child, David Luan, Dario Amodei, Ilya Sutskever, et al. 2019. Language models are unsupervised multitask learners. OpenAI blog, 1(8):9. Rafael Rafailov, Archit Sharma, Eric Mitchell, Christopher D Manning, Stefano Ermon, and Chelsea Finn. 2024. Direct preference optimization: Your language model is secretly a reward model. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 36. John Schulman, Filip Wolski, Prafulla Dhariwal, Alec Radford, and Oleg Klimov. 2017. Proximal policy optimization algorithms. arXiv preprint arXiv:1707.06347. Gemini Team, Rohan Anil, Sebastian Borgeaud, Yonghui Wu, Jean-Baptiste Alayrac, Jiahui Yu, Radu Soricut, Johan Schalkwyk, Andrew M Dai, Anja Hauth, et al. 2023. Gemini: a family of highly capable multimodal models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2312.11805. Hugo Touvron, Thibaut Lavril, Gautier Izacard, Xavier Martinet, Marie-Anne Lachaux, Timothée Lacroix, Baptiste Rozière, Naman Goyal, Eric Hambro, Faisal Azhar, et al. 2023a. Llama: Open and efficient foundation language models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2302.13971. Hugo Touvron, Louis Martin, Kevin Stone, Peter Albert, Amjad Almahairi, Yasmine Babaei, Nikolay Bashlykov, Soumya Batra, Prajjwal Bhargava, Shruti Bhosale, et al. 2023b. Llama 2: Open foundation and fine-tuned chat models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2307.09288. Trieu H Trinh, Yuhuai Wu, Quoc V Le, He He, and Thang Luong. 2024. Solving olympiad geometry without human demonstrations. Nature, 625(7995):476–482. Jonathan Uesato, Nate Kushman, Ramana Kumar, Francis Song, Noah Siegel, Lisa Wang, Antonia Creswell, Geoffrey Irving, and Irina Higgins. 2022. Solving math word problems with process-and outcome-based feedback. arXiv preprint arXiv:2211.14275. Ashish Vaswani, Noam Shazeer, Niki Parmar, Jakob Uszkoreit, Llion Jones, Aidan N Gomez, Łukasz Kaiser, and Illia Polosukhin. 2017. Attention is all you need. Advances in neural information processing systems, 30. Leandro von Werra, Younes Belkada, Lewis Tunstall, Edward Beeching, Tristan Thrush, Nathan Lambert, and Shengyi Huang. 2020. Trl: Transformer reinforcement learning. https://github. com/huggingface/trl. Jason Wei, Xuezhi Wang, Dale Schuurmans, Maarten Bosma, Fei Xia, Ed Chi, Quoc V Le, Denny Zhou, et al. 2022. Chain-of-thought prompting elicits reasoning in large language models. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 35:24824–24837. Tianwen Wei, Jian Luan, Wei Liu, Shuang Dong, and Bin Wang. 2023. Cmath: can your language model pass chinese elementary school math test? arXiv preprint arXiv:2306.16636. Fei Yu, Anningzhe Gao, and Benyou Wang. 2023. Outcome-supervised verifiers for planning in mathematical reasoning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2311.09724. Xiang Yue, Xingwei Qu, Ge Zhang, Yao Fu, Wenhao Huang, Huan Sun, Yu Su, and Wenhu Chen. 2023. Mammoth: Building math generalist models through hybrid instruction tuning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.05653. Wanjun Zhong, Ruixiang Cui, Yiduo Guo, Yaobo Liang, Shuai Lu, Yanlin Wang, Amin Saied, Weizhu Chen, and Nan Duan. 2023. Agieval: A human-centric benchmark for evaluating foundation models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2304.06364. Daniel M Ziegler, Nisan Stiennon, Jeffrey Wu, Tom B Brown, Alec Radford, Dario Amodei, Paul Christiano, and Geoffrey Irving. 2019. Fine-tuning language models from human preferences. arXiv preprint arXiv:1909.08593. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 Deed (Attribution-Noncommercial-Sharelike 4.0 International) license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 Deed (Attribution-Noncommercial-Sharelike 4.0 International) license. available on arxiv