Why OpenAI Should Become Open-Source

Open-sourcing its models would also keep OpenAI honest and accountable. External researchers could audit the systems for hidden biases, safety issues, and potential misuse. The global AI ethics community could collaborate to make the models more inclusive and aligned with diverse human values.
Perhaps even more importantly, the immense economic benefits of AI could be more evenly distributed if the core infrastructure is treated as a public good rather than the intellectual property of a few tech giants.
While OpenAI has published research papers and shared some tools, it has stopped short of fully open-sourcing its most powerful models. Meanwhile, other prominent AI labs like H2O.ai have embraced a more open approach from the start.
Linux and the open-source movement conquered the once-dominant proprietary operating systems. Wikipedia displaced the traditional encyclopedia industry by crowdsourcing knowledge. With highly capable open source competitors to GPT-4 emerging, OpenAI's best path forward may be to focus on its expertise in scaling and commercializing a community-driven ecosystem rather than clinging to secrecy.
The transition to an open-source model would undoubtedly be challenging, but it's the right thing to do. OpenAI's leaders should return to their charter, reflect deeply on the kind of world they want to create, and take the bold path of openness and collaboration. Making advanced AI serve everyone is a historic challenge and opportunity. In the face of this technology's epochal impact on society, anything less than full transparency would be a dereliction of OpenAI's founding duty.
I urge the company's leaders to resolve any legal disputes swiftly, open source their most important models, and help catalyze a global effort to develop AI as a public good. Democratizing access to AI is how we'll create the best outcomes for humanity. It's time for OpenAI to walk the walk of its open-source mission.