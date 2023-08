Why Onboarding Traditional Investment Vehicles Is Integral to the Success of DeFi

Too Long; Didn't Read Decentralized finance (DeFi) burst into the limelight in 2020 and has moved from strength to strength since then. DeFi may stand to benefit more by opening up to include traditional investment vehicles. Tokenizing products like stocks, bonds, and commodities allows DeFi to tap into already-established markets and reach a wider pool of investors and traders.