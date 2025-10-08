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Why Netflix Joined the Certificate Wars (And Why It Matters)

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byTodd H. Gardner@toddhgardner

I start things.

October 8th, 2025
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Todd H. Gardner

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Todd H. Gardner@toddhgardner

CEO @TrackJS

I start things.

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#ssl#ssl-certificates#certificate-authority#certificates#certificate-authorities-(cas)#certificate-wars#47-day-certificate-requirement#netflix-certificate

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