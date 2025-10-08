Todd H. Gardner

Minneapolis, US CEO

Todd Gardner builds software that developers actually pay for. He cofounded TrackJS and Request Metrics because the web is broken and slow, and somebody has to help fix it. Then he created CertKit because apparently remembering SSL renewals is hard. Todd's on a mission to make simple tools for complicated problems, fight unnecessary complexity, and prove that software can actually make money without a VC sugar daddy. He thinks your framework is probably overkill and your "simple" solution isn't simple enough.