Why Learn Any Other Programming Language When You Can Learn Typescript?

TypeScript has become extremely popular among JavaScript developers and more and more projects use it as the primary programming language. The most used framework to build user interfaces is React and Vue.js. Both now support TypeScript. Using TypeScript on top of React components makes the code easy to navigate and maintain. You only need to use one ecosystem: one package manager, one linter, one code formatter, etc. Only need to configure once and share it across all your projects. You don't need to write the same logic twice.