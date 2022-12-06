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Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records

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byMatthew Kaufmann@mkaufmann

Tech geek and Linux user 🐧

December 6th, 2022
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Matthew Kaufmann@mkaufmann

Tech geek and Linux user 🐧

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TOPICS

science#healthcare#health#healthcare-tech#medical#medical-technology#medical-innovation#medical-devices#electronic-health-record

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