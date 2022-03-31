Why is Gaming Important to You?

Why is gaming important to you? List your reasons!

Jack Boreham, I'm not much of a gamer, but for me, it's important because it becomes a little escape to have fun and not think about other issues.

Jack Boreham, I won't say it's important because it's relaxing since I take it very seriously if things don't go my way 😂

Gaming is important to me because it's something that most people do at some time and plays a huge role in the education of our youth. Whether people like it or not, young people play a large proportion of their time gaming - it's a way to be creative and a way to experience new things and connect with friends. So gaming is important to me because we have an obligation to younger generations to make gaming a positive and beneficial contribution to people's lives.

Games are such a wide term. I don't think that games are just for "young." Everybody has a right to enjoy things.



Like I'm playing chess, and this is where I spend time. It's good for slacking. I mean, it's better to play chess than to check your Gmail when you are tired.



And I liked to play offline poker before the war. But I don't want to fall into the rabbit hole and play poker online, for example.



It's also important to mention that offline games are great for your health.



And games are a very powerful concept - this is why a lot of products use "gamification."

Sara Pinto, hahaha, that's like a lot of us. I've realised recently how frustrated I get at games. I never used to, haha.

Akasha Rose, I couldn't agree more. Do you think gaming is going in that positive direction, or do you think it has slipped in recent years?

I think it was on a good trajectory, but due to all the scandals, it's gotten a lot more negative.

Arthur Tkachenko very true. I do think there is a fine balance. What do you think about NFT gaming? Do you think this will be enjoyable or turn into an addictive money-grabbing scheme?

Jack Boreham, but I guess it's important to work on our competitive side! Here's another reason haha.

