I'm a journalist and writer. You can check out my work on my website: https://jackboreham.com/
In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discusses why gaming is important and how it can impact our lives. For all you like-minded gamers, you have to give this a read!
This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Sara Pinto, Akasha Rose and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.
Why is gaming important to you? List your reasons!
Jack Boreham, I'm not much of a gamer, but for me, it's important because it becomes a little escape to have fun and not think about other issues.
Jack Boreham, I won't say it's important because it's relaxing since I take it very seriously if things don't go my way 😂
Gaming is important to me because it's something that most people do at some time and plays a huge role in the education of our youth. Whether people like it or not, young people play a large proportion of their time gaming - it's a way to be creative and a way to experience new things and connect with friends. So gaming is important to me because we have an obligation to younger generations to make gaming a positive and beneficial contribution to people's lives.
Games are such a wide term. I don't think that games are just for "young." Everybody has a right to enjoy things.
Like I'm playing chess, and this is where I spend time. It's good for slacking. I mean, it's better to play chess than to check your Gmail when you are tired.
And I liked to play offline poker before the war. But I don't want to fall into the rabbit hole and play poker online, for example.
It's also important to mention that offline games are great for your health.
And games are a very powerful concept - this is why a lot of products use "gamification."
Sara Pinto, hahaha, that's like a lot of us. I've realised recently how frustrated I get at games. I never used to, haha.
Akasha Rose, I couldn't agree more. Do you think gaming is going in that positive direction, or do you think it has slipped in recent years?
I think it was on a good trajectory, but due to all the scandals, it's gotten a lot more negative.
Arthur Tkachenko very true. I do think there is a fine balance. What do you think about NFT gaming? Do you think this will be enjoyable or turn into an addictive money-grabbing scheme?
Jack Boreham, but I guess it's important to work on our competitive side! Here's another reason haha.