Why is Everybody so Confused: What Content Managers Actually Do?

Market participants have a different understanding of what is a content manager and what is their scope of responsibility. The word "content" in the profession name is often misunderstood to be a copywriter or rewriter and also an SEO specialist. A content manager's goal is to manage the content, not to create or promote it. The key to success is to keep the balance and distribute the zones of responsibility between the specialists. A literate content manager would remove a part of the load from the testers, layout designers, and developers.