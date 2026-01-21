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Why “Intent-First” Design Could Change How Humans Work With Gen AI

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January 21st, 2026
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machine-learning#generative-ai#intent-based-interfaces#human-computer-interaction#ai-user-interfaces#generative-ui#claude-sonnet-frontend#ai-workflow-automation#ai-task-abstraction

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