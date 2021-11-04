Search icon
Why I Think VueJS Is Exciting with Noonies Nominee Rushikesh Mhetre by@rushikesh-mhetre

Why I Think VueJS Is Exciting with Noonies Nominee Rushikesh Mhetre

Rushikesh Mhetre has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He has been working as a software developer for around 8 years now. He is currently working on Vue2 - TS on the Front-end and all three major cloud service providers on the Back-end. Currently, he is most excited about VueJs & its eco-system, it’s supporting tools, libraries which help build the applications with the best quality. I’ve been nominated in the following categories please do check out these award pages and vote.
Rushikesh Mhetre Hacker Noon profile picture

@rushikesh-mhetre
Rushikesh Mhetre

lead Product Developer

