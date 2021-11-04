Why I Think VueJS Is Exciting with Noonies Nominee Rushikesh Mhetre

Rushikesh Mhetre has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He has been working as a software developer for around 8 years now. He is currently working on Vue2 - TS on the Front-end and all three major cloud service providers on the Back-end. Currently, he is most excited about VueJs & its eco-system, it’s supporting tools, libraries which help build the applications with the best quality. I’ve been nominated in the following categories please do check out these award pages and vote.