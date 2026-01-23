Why I started a Bitcoin Education Website

Introduction It isn't everyday that a company gets started based on one YouTube short. But I think that's exactly what might happen to me after I watched this Alex Hormozi YouTube video and a while later, the idea clicked on September 1 2025. https://youtube.com/shorts/bn4N6z6MSIo?si=Qt2BbO-Q-ljehLsq&embedable=true https://youtube.com/shorts/bn4N6z6MSIo?si=Qt2BbO-Q-ljehLsq&embedable=true The premise is simple: “The person asking the questions is the one closing (the deal)”\n- Alex Hormozi “The person asking the questions is the one closing (the deal)” - Alex Hormozi The thing was, I knew a little technical knowledge about Bitcoin. And I knew that there was a lot I did not know. But I knew something and all I needed was a lever I could actually rely on. A wheel to help me move my learning faster while getting towards closing some deals. Then I chanced upon Hormozi who said if I ask the questions (whose answers I already know, obviously. Sales people already know the product they're driving towards), then I get to close a deal with the person I'm asking. This was mindblowing to me. Like, do not ask for answers like on ChatGPT, do not say you have answers to people's problems like StackExchange or StackOverflow or Reddit or … do not ask for answers do not say you have answers SIMPLY (and not any simpler) ; ask people great Bitcoin questions that you already know the answer to! ask people great Bitcoin questions that you already know the answer to Teach them, that is, via an inquiry-based model, as you try to close deals with them. *** Yes. I might be certified. But I think I’m onto something revolutionary here. Especially for the Bitcoin space. So I hurried and started https://bitcoinhighschool.com. Since the launch of the site, I have asked more than 700 free Bitcoin questions within a high school difficulty level. And January isn't over yet. I’ve gotten one dedicated channel page for the site so far @BTCHighSchool on X. And in the past 3 weeks, I've netted 4000 site visits and 21 subscribers. Once I add micropayments in Bitcoin Lightning, I expect to see a jump in my reach. *** The Current Thing Many optimistic billionaires today, especially Elon Musk, thinks they have it figured out. AI will make us all rich in no time. I think they are a little more deluded than I am with my idea. I live in Uganda and today, I saw somebody in my neighborhood also trying to arbitrage on fuel sells with his single pump gas station. All so they can squeeze another penny from the fuel station business, but this is not putting that much income in their pockets. It puts enough to feed them, but the competition is so tight. Now if fuel is sold everyday and people are not making record profits, how is AI that is hardly making profits even for a big wig like Sama, going to make millions for this local pump attendant? *** Let's first connect the two dots. Let's assume AI will unlock our desire to spend fuel like “economic stimulation packages” of all sizes have failed to do. Fuel is not the problem, as Venezuela has shown us. The problem is people don’t yet want to buy so much that they see Venezuela as good a source as any. Enough to make oil and by extension fuel, a premium product. Artificially raising the price will not work. Demand must arise organically. From AI or Bitcoin or something else. Hopefully, AI will do all this change very soon. In a nutshell, AI will become a bigger customer for my local fuel (gas to you Americans. Why you call a liquid “gas” is still beyond me. But I'm sold) station attendant. So that, by extension, their margins are bigger. Maybe big enough for them to never need to go to work again Iike Elon preaches. Right? I mean if anything can be automated as a business and monitored 100% via CCTV cameras, it is a gas station serving robotic cars that pay 10x more than stingy human car drivers. ‘Coz these robots work better 24/7 with 100x productivity. *** BHS can teach anybody. Because Bitcoin is for everyone. This is a stretch, but I think my potential business model at BitcoinHighSchool.com will serve better the gas station attendant than AI prompts alone. I’m sticking to the gas station attendant because if anybody can directly fuel a localized (but mobile) AI neural-net in need of power, it is these guys. No need for staff, 100% margin. Today, when these people go to any AI of their choosing for help, they will ask “How do I make 10x more profits from my Bitcoin sales at Gas Station Business?” Problem is, no AI ever ran a local single pump gas station in the heart of Africa. So it will have generic advice that won't move their financial needle. They may pivot and go to Reddit. “How to run a local single-pump gas station that fuels Teslas and other robots for maximum profits in all currencies”. Other people will give a lot of meaningful advice. But it too is generic because they are doing this from the comfort of their homes. Netflix on the side, arm-chair advising without having to brace wind, heat, regulations, etc. What this guy needs is another local gas station attendant who will set for them a track to follow. A 1000 question adventure on “how to become a great gas station attendant serving human cars and robots alike”. Of course, this is a grind. But now you have an ally who has proof-of-usefulness. Probably another local who has been killing it with his robots-refuelling / car-refuelling gas station business. proof-of-usefulness I mean, if you can go through 1000 hops just so as to get to learn and make it as someone coaches you, you deserve that win and you're more likely to get it than anybody simply prompting and hoping AI will do the dirty hard work. There is a big scarcity of mentoring questions You want to get somewhere, run a track with questions that help you level up. Use AI, use whatever. Just do some work. Proof your Understanding. Show the person asking (me, for now, but I'll soon open up the site to contributors) that you can do more than read sentences. If Elon ever approached you, and you wanted to get rich, the best thing you would say is “Teach me how to get rich”. Give me a track to run and monitor my progress Mr. Business Magnet. Hope you're okay being asked very hard questions during Elon’s hardcore modes. Not “How do I make a billion dollars?”. “Be Useful” and he is off. Huh? How? What the… One question doesn't cut it. Not even two questions. Not 100 prompts. 1000+ questions driving towards real world utility. Honing your skills. That's what does it. A rigorous competence-based learning track. A track set by somebody who knows something. We're not there yet, but you will soon see higher quality exams at BitcoinHighSchool.com. Exams with questions that, very soon, will make you worthy of a job in the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Just log in today and take a BITE. It’s a free grind. And it sits right at home within the post AI future. Use AI, use your brain, collab with a friend, as long as you run the course. And give feedback on X @BTCHighSchool. BTW; My target focus is a high school audience because high schoolers drive the biggest businesses in the Edutech space. A lot of High Schools here in Uganda have bigger tuition fees than Colleges. However, the site will be cool enough so that adults are welcome too. Because this is about the greatest money in the world and adults do money all day long. It'll be like a video game that parents are going to be willing to be better than their kids at. With the kids not letting go of the reigns, and coming up with some smart round about ways from the traditional thinking in the space. *** P.S. a few extra things to share … 1. WHAT IS BITE? Jay Z is friends with Jack Dorsey, and he once said in a track “a closed mouth don't get fed”. So I made Bitcoin Technical Exam (BiTE) part of my mascot. You have to take a bite out of a lot of Bitcoin questions or you ain't gonna get fed. 2. Is BitcoinHighSchool.com a company? Not yet, we're building first. 3. Will it include some tokenomics at some later date? Only on the Bitcoin layer, and when we get our code done good enough, we'll tokenize the hell out of our exams. On the mainstream tech side, we hope to make some exams into clickable ads.