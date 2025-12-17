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Why I Built Witness and How it Works Under the Hood

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byRoderick RH@rod-is-reelhuman

A tech guy with something to say

December 17th, 2025
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Roderick RH

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Roderick RH@rod-is-reelhuman

A tech guy with something to say

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TOPICS

programming#mobile-apps#security#misinformation#journalism#authenticity-on-social-media#cryptography#witness-app#three-key-trust-chain

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