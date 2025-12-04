Why I Built Allos to Decouple AI Agents From LLM Vendors

Introducing Allos: A Python SDK for building AI agents that can switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, and more with a single command. The Frustration That Sparked a Project If you've spent any time building with Large Language Models, you've probably felt the same frustration I did. You start a project with, say, OpenAI's API. Your agent is working perfectly. Then, Anthropic releases a new Claude model that's faster, cheaper, or better at reasoning for your specific use case. What do you do? The painful reality is that you're facing a significant rewrite. The tool-calling formats are different. The message structures are different. The entire client library is different. You're locked in. I found myself wrestling with complex frameworks that promised flexibility but delivered a mountain of boilerplate, or simple frameworks that chained me to a single provider. I spent more time fighting abstractions than actually building my agent. I thought: "There has to be a better way." That's why I built Allos. Allos Introducing Allos: Freedom to Choose Today, I'm launching Allos v0.0.1, an open-source, MIT-licensed agentic SDK for Python that I built to solve this exact problem. Allos v0.0.1 Allos (from the Greek ἄλλος, meaning "other" or "different") is built on a single philosophy: developers deserve the freedom to choose the best model for each job, without penalty. developers deserve the freedom to choose the best model for each job, without penalty. With Allos, you write your agent's logic once. Switching the underlying "brain" from GPT-4o to Claude 3.5 Sonnet is as simple as changing a single command-line flag. No code changes. No headaches. See It in Action: 0 to a Full App in Under 4 Minutes Talk is cheap. Here's a video of Allos building a complete, multi-file FastAPI application—including a database, tests, and a README—from a single prompt, and then switching providers on the fly. https://youtu.be/rWc-8awcAJo?embedable=true https://youtu.be/rWc-8awcAJo?embedable=true How It Works: Simplicity by Design Allos isn't just another heavy abstraction layer. It's a production-ready toolkit designed with a fanatical focus on developer experience. A Polished and Powerful CLI The allos CLI is the heart of the experience. You can go from an idea to a running application in minutes. allos # Create a complete application from a single prompt\nallos "Create a REST API for a todo app with FastAPI, SQLite, CRUD operations, and tests." # Create a complete application from a single prompt\nallos "Create a REST API for a todo app with FastAPI, SQLite, CRUD operations, and tests." Truly Provider Agnostic This is the core promise. Use the best model for every job. # Start with OpenAI\nallos --provider openai "Refactor this code for readability."\n\n# Switch to Anthropic for deeper reasoning\nallos --provider anthropic --session refactor.json "Continue the analysis."\n\n# Run locally with Ollama (coming soon!)\nallos --provider ollama "Same task, offline." # Start with OpenAI\nallos --provider openai "Refactor this code for readability."\n\n# Switch to Anthropic for deeper reasoning\nallos --provider anthropic --session refactor.json "Continue the analysis."\n\n# Run locally with Ollama (coming soon!)\nallos --provider ollama "Same task, offline." Less Code, More Power Frameworks should get out of your way. Allos is designed to be minimal and intuitive. Key Features in v0.0.1 Secure Tools: Built-in tools for filesystem I/O and shell execution, with a human-in-the-loop permission system by default.\nSession Management: Never lose your progress. The --session flag saves your entire conversation context.\nExtensible by Design: Creating your own custom tools is as simple as writing a Python class with a @tool decorator.\nBuilt for Quality: 100% unit test coverage, a full integration suite, and production-ready error handling. Secure Tools: Built-in tools for filesystem I/O and shell execution, with a human-in-the-loop permission system by default. Secure Tools: Session Management: Never lose your progress. The --session flag saves your entire conversation context. Session Management: --session Extensible by Design: Creating your own custom tools is as simple as writing a Python class with a @tool decorator. Extensible by Design: @tool Built for Quality: 100% unit test coverage, a full integration suite, and production-ready error handling. Built for Quality: The Roadmap: Building an Open Ecosystem This MVP with OpenAI and Anthropic support is just the beginning. The public roadmap is driven by what the community needs next: roadmap 🔌 Ollama Support: For running local models.\n🌐 Web Tools: Built-in web_search and web_fetch + MCP!.\n🧠 More Providers: Google Gemini, Cohere, and others.\n🤖 More Agentic Frameworks: smolagents, Pydantic AI, and more. 🔌 Ollama Support: For running local models. Ollama Support: 🌐 Web Tools: Built-in web_search and web_fetch + MCP!. Web Tools: web_search web_fetch MCP! 🧠 More Providers: Google Gemini, Cohere, and others. More Providers: 🤖 More Agentic Frameworks: smolagents, Pydantic AI, and more. More Agentic Frameworks: Get Started in 2 Minutes Step 1: Install Step 1: Install uv pip install "allos-agent-sdk[all]" uv pip install "allos-agent-sdk[all]" Step 2: Configure Step 2: Configure export OPENAI_API_KEY="your_key_here" export OPENAI_API_KEY="your_key_here" Step 3: Run! Step 3: Run! allos "Create a simple FastAPI app in main.py and tell me how to run it." allos "Create a simple FastAPI app in main.py and tell me how to run it." Join the Movement Allos is more than a tool—it's a bet on an open, flexible future for AI development. If you believe developers should be free to choose the best model without vendor lock-in, I'd love your support. ⭐ Star on GitHub: https://github.com/Undiluted7027/allos-agent-sdk\n📖 Read the Docs: https://github.com/Undiluted7027/allos-agent-sdk/tree/main/docs\n💬 Join the Discussion: Share ideas, ask questions, and help shape the roadmap. ⭐ Star on GitHub: https://github.com/Undiluted7027/allos-agent-sdk Star on GitHub: https://github.com/Undiluted7027/allos-agent-sdk 📖 Read the Docs: https://github.com/Undiluted7027/allos-agent-sdk/tree/main/docs Read the Docs: https://github.com/Undiluted7027/allos-agent-sdk/tree/main/docs 💬 Join the Discussion: Share ideas, ask questions, and help shape the roadmap. Join the Discussion: Allos is built in the open, for the community. I'm incredibly proud of this first release and can't wait to see what you build with it. Thanks for reading.