Why Governments Should Embrace Technology

@ jesseca.casanare Jesseca Casanare Founder & CEO of Dunster.io - Women entrepreneurship & remote work advocate.

The world has experienced a giant digital transformation and almost no aspect of life has been untouched by this technological change. Not only do we use all kinds of tech in our daily lives, but technological tools and devices have found a central position in professional spaces as well. In fact, one might argue that the business and administrative industry has endured the greatest degree of change due to this digital transformation.

While most industries have made an active effort to adapt to this change, there is one sector that has still shown reluctance towards embracing technological change. Most governments around the world are still using age-old, obsolete systems that were put in place decades ago and clearly need an upgrade to adapt to the modern sphere.

With other sectors progressing so rapidly, there is no doubt that governments need to partake in technical development. In order to keep up, especially considering how much is at stake. Governments have responsibilities toward their citizens to provide them with protection and ensure the safety of their health, properties, and loved ones. They expose their structure and operations to some major threats and vulnerabilities by lagging behind in a majorly digital era, which is why they are often referred to as ‘dinosaurs’, ancient, ineffective, and dated.

The best way for governments to effectively fulfil their roles is by adopting and implementing emerging technologies in their operations.

There are countless benefits ready to be availed if a local or central government decides to embrace this transformation and invest in technological solutions to implement their policies and carry out their operations. Here are some reasons governments need to jump on the supposed digital bandwagon right away.

Greater Reach

It is no secret to anyone that smartphones and computers have become a common possession for most of the population. A significant percentage of citizens use social media platforms and digital communication devices as their primary source of information and channel of interaction with the public and other services. Using digital applications and messaging services to promote policies, raise awareness, or gain feedback allows you to reach out to a greater number of individuals.

Personalized Customer Experience

The digital transformation has had as much impact on consumer expectations as it has had on the administrative and service providing world. If you are a government official, you need to be in tune with the expectations that your citizens associate with you and your public services as your goal is to ultimately keep them satisfied.

Not only that, but you also need them to be responsive towards you and your policies and the best encouragement comes in the form of personalized custom services that appease the citizens.

Keeping updated on customer expectations also renders you in a better position to effectively scale your service quality and implement solutions that are the most relevant to the needs of your community.

Better Outcomes

Greater outreach and greater participation levels in the general population will ultimately translate into much better outcomes for the government. Tech-based self-referral and awareness systems will encourage citizens to get involved and stay updated.

Cost-Effective Solutions

Not only are digital communication tools effective and convenient, but they are also extremely cost-effective. Investing in technical tools saves you a lot in the long run, especially considering you gain the ability to cover large portions of the population without needing to hire more staff members. This is where tools like artificial intelligence become extremely relevant. By implementing AI chatbots, you can provide personalized interactions to individual customers and address their common problems and questions without overburdening your actual staff.

Analytics

Another great advantage of implementing tech tools in government operations is that it opens up the possibility for improvement at the policy formation as well as implementation level. Gauging the digital interaction of citizens with official government content through analytical tools allows you to determine what works and what doesn't. Therefore, future policies and services can be amended and executed accordingly.

Fast Business and Financial Services

The information age strives to make data collection and retrieval as convenient and simple a process as possible.

One of the major benefits of implementing a smart, technology-based infrastructure in government organizations is that it facilitates quick and easy data collection.

You can utilize online tools to have individuals register for various services and records from the comfort of their own homes and then safely store the information in backed up, digital databases.

With the proper cybersecurity tools in place, digital systems for registration and identity records are also much more secure as they cannot be lost to theft and disaster.

They are also easier to navigate and make individual identification a much quicker process, aiding in critical practices such as missing person investigations where the response time is of the utmost importance.

That is why many institutions, such as banks, other financial services, and all other business service providers utilize digital tools to better serve their market by offering fully remote registration purposes. They make the process extremely safe, convenient, and accessible from anywhere. There are a variety of methods used where the identity of the consumer can be confirmed with near-perfect accuracy to mitigate any threats of identity theft or unauthorized entry and usage.

Greater Participation

Personalized messages that are delivered to citizens on their personal tech devices have more of a chance of encouraging them to interact with your content as opposed to other archaic techniques. A good government involves its people in every step of the process to keep the service quality, and ample participation from the population is necessary to assure this. The personalized nature of electronic communication devices like smartphones as well as the convenience brought about by them ensures a much greater participation percentage.

