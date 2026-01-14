Why Git Says “Unrelated Histories” (And the Fast Fix)

When starting a new project with Github, have you ever faced the issue below? The issue arises because the branches lack a shared history. While the branches might have identical file names and code, their underlying histories differ. This happens when the original source is added to a brand-new repository instead of being cloned from the original repo. How to solve this issue? To solve this issue, run the following commands: git checkout mastergit branch main master -fgit checkout maingit push origin main -f git checkout mastergit branch main master -fgit checkout maingit push origin main -f To avoid such issues in the future, always ensure that repositories are properly cloned from the original source. This maintains a consistent history between branches, enabling seamless collaboration and version control. Understanding the importance of repository history is crucial for efficient teamwork and maintaining the integrity of your codebase. In addition to that, adopting branch strategies and document repository setups can help prevent issues when teams scale. Protected branches and code reviews make sure changes are merged safely, and it preserves history at the same time. Regularly synchronizing with the most up-to-date repository and avoiding force pushes unless absolutely necessary to reduce risks of data loss. Also, automating checks with continuous integration (CI) further reinforces consistency across environments( Dev, UAT, Prod,…). When you combine technical best practices with workflows, engineers can minimize friction, onboard other developers faster, and spend more energy on building features rather than solving version control problems that sometimes can slow productivity in today’s environment. Happy Hacking !