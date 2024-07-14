How to Use Git Like a Boss

When Should One Commit Code? Every time you have a small feature working you should commit. How to Commit Tour Code?? There are two ways to commit your code: When you start working on your feature branch, update your project with the latest changes with the command below: git pull origin master As you work on your feature branch, keep updating your project with the command above. Once you are done, create a feature branch using the command below: git checkout -b feature-branch Stage your changes, and push your code with the commands below: git add . \ngit commit -m "Describe your changes here" \n(optional to make sure is clean) git status \ngit push origin feature-branch Once you do this, create a pull request on the code repository you are using (Github or Gitlab) and merge your code Another way to work with git is by using the following steps: When you start working on your feature branch, update your project with the latest changes with the command below: git pull origin master Create a feature branch using the command below: git checkout -b feature-branch Once you are done, save your changes using the commands below: git add . \ngit commit -m "Describe your changes here" Return to your master branch, and update it using the following commands: git checkout master \ngit pull origin master Return to your feature branch, and merge the master to your feature branch using the command below: git checkout feature-branch\ngit merge master At this point, there might be conflicts to be resolved. After they are resolved, commit again and push your code git add . \ngit commit -m "Merge master"\ngit push origin feature-branch Once you do this, create a pull request on the code repository you are using (Github or Gitlab) and merge your code Happy coding! When Should One Commit Code? Every time you have a small feature working you should commit. How to Commit Tour Code?? There are two ways to commit your code: There are two ways to commit your code: There are two ways to commit your code: When you start working on your feature branch, update your project with the latest changes with the command below: When you start working on your feature branch, update your project with the latest changes with the command below: git pull origin master As you work on your feature branch, keep updating your project with the command above. Once you are done, create a feature branch using the command below: As you work on your feature branch, keep updating your project with the command above. Once you are done, create a feature branch using the command below: git checkout -b feature-branch Stage your changes, and push your code with the commands below: Stage your changes, and push your code with the commands below: git add . \ngit commit -m "Describe your changes here" \n(optional to make sure is clean) git status \ngit push origin feature-branch Once you do this, create a pull request on the code repository you are using (Github or Gitlab) and merge your code Once you do this, create a pull request on the code repository you are using (Github or Gitlab) and merge your code Another way to work with git is by using the following steps: Another way to work with git is by using the following steps: Another way to work with git is by using the following steps: When you start working on your feature branch, update your project with the latest changes with the command below: When you start working on your feature branch, update your project with the latest changes with the command below: git pull origin master Create a feature branch using the command below: Create a feature branch using the command below: git checkout -b feature-branch Once you are done, save your changes using the commands below: Once you are done, save your changes using the commands below: git add . \ngit commit -m "Describe your changes here" Return to your master branch, and update it using the following commands: Return to your master branch, and update it using the following commands: git checkout master \ngit pull origin master Return to your feature branch, and merge the master to your feature branch using the command below: Return to your feature branch, and merge the master to your feature branch using the command below: git checkout feature-branch\ngit merge master At this point, there might be conflicts to be resolved. After they are resolved, commit again and push your code At this point, there might be conflicts to be resolved. After they are resolved, commit again and push your code git add . \ngit commit -m "Merge master"\ngit push origin feature-branch Once you do this, create a pull request on the code repository you are using (Github or Gitlab) and merge your code Once you do this, create a pull request on the code repository you are using (Github or Gitlab) and merge your code Happy coding!