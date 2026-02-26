Why GEO, AEO, SERP, and PR Need to Work Together in the AI Era

by Guy Yanpolskiy @ guyyanpolskiy

Entrepreneur, visionary, and global connector in Web3, Al and Human potential. Co-founder of WOW Summit, and founder of GYG.digital, and CortexLedger(Web3&AI Forum) My focus is on bridging tech, people, and opportunities. I create ecosystems for innovation and growth - from elite summits and high-impact networking experiences to next-gen ecosystem like CortexLedger.