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Why GEO, AEO, SERP, and PR Need to Work Together in the AI Era
by
February 26th, 2026
byGuy Yanpolskiy@guyyanpolskiy
Entrepreneur, visionary, and global connector in Web3, Al and Human potential. Co-founder of WOW Summit, and founder of GYG.digital, and CortexLedger(Web3&AI Forum) My focus is on bridging tech, people, and opportunities. I create ecosystems for innovation and growth - from elite summits and high-impact networking experiences to next-gen ecosystem like CortexLedger.
About Author
Entrepreneur, visionary, and global connector in Web3, Al and Human potential. Co-founder of WOW Summit, and founder of GYG.digital, and CortexLedger(Web3&AI Forum) My focus is on bridging tech, people, and opportunities. I create ecosystems for innovation and growth - from elite summits and high-impact networking experiences to next-gen ecosystem like CortexLedger.