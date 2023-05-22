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Why Fast Typing Speed Is Counterproductive

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byMatéush@msokola

yippee ki-yay

May 22nd, 2023
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Matéush@msokola

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programming#software-engineering#productivity#programming#career-advice#tech-careers#software-engineer#tips#programming-tips

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