Why Every Software Engineer Should Learn Python?

Well, things have changed a lot since then. In 2016, Python replaced Java as

the most popular language in colleges and Universities, and since then,

it has never looked back.

Python is growing and growing big time. If you read programming and technology news or blog posts, then you might have noticed the rise of Python as many popular developer communities, including StackOverFlow and Codecademy has mentioned the rise of Python as a major programming language.

But, the biggest question is, why a programmer should learn Python? Python is growing, Ok, that's great, but it doesn't mean Java is going down or C++ is declining.

Well, I am a proud Java developer, and it is my favorite programming language and always remains, but, that doesn't stop us from learning potential new tools and programming language, which will make you a better programmer and Python fits that bill.

For beginners it’s simple, start with Python because it is easy to learn and powerful enough to build a web application and automate the boring stuff



Python, and that was also the first and foremost reason I attracted to

Python and preferred it over Actually, a couple of years back, scripting was the main reason for learningPython, and that was also the first and foremost reason I attracted toPython and preferred it over Perl , another popular scripting language of that time.

For experienced programmers or someone who already know Ruby Java , or JavaScript , learning Python means acquiring a new and powerful tool in your arsenal and I have yet to come up with a programmer who says no to a tool, and that’s the right way to look when you learn a new programming language.



book, Python gives you the ability to automate trivial stuff, and let

you focus on more exciting and useful things. If you haven’t read the

book yet, then I go and read it, it’s worth your time. As mentioned in the classical Automate the Boring Stuff with Python book, Python gives you the ability to automate trivial stuff, and letyou focus on more exciting and useful things. If you haven’t read thebook yet, then I go and read it, it’s worth your time.

There is also an online course with the same title, just in case if you prefer course over books.

If you are a Java developer, you can do that with Groovy as well, but Groovy doesn’t offer you what Python in terms of its wide reach in APIs, libraries, frameworks, and domains like Data Science, Machine learning , and Web Development.

If you have already made your mind and just want to start with Python right now, I suggest you take a look at the One Month Python Course by Chris Castiglione, one of the easiest courses to become a Python Developer in 30 days?

Why Every Programmers Should Learn Python?

If you are thinking of learning Python but not sure why you should do

that, then here are ten reasons which highlight the benefits of learning

Python.

Though, the questions depend upon who is asking that i.e. for a beginner,

learning Python makes sense because its simple and main reason for

learning Python is simplicity.

Anyway, without any further ado, here are my ten reasons to learn Python for Software engineers:

1. Data Science

biggest reason why many programmers are learning

programming jobs in Investment banks are learning Python on Udemy to

make a career in Data Science due to exciting work and high pay. This is the single,why many programmers are learning Python . I know many of my friends who are bored with their Javaprogramming jobs in Investment banks are learning Python on Udemy tomake a career in Data Science due to exciting work and high pay.

But, what makes Python a preferred language for Data Science and Machine Learning? Didn't R was considered best for that not too long ago? Well, I think the libraries and framework Python offers, like Pandas, PyBrain, NumPy, and PyMySQL on AI, DataScience, and Machine learning, are one of that reason.

Another reason is diversity; Python experience allows you to do a lot more than R like you can create scripts to automate stuff, go into web

development, and so much more.

Data Science, Deep Learning, & Machine Learning with Python course on Udemy. I have purchased this course, and it’s one of the awesome resources. You can get it in less than $10 sometimes. If you are interested in becoming a Data Scientist and looking for pointers, I suggest you check outcourse on Udemy. I have purchased this course, and it’s one of the awesome resources. You can get it in less than $10 sometimes.

2. Machine Learning

This is another reason why programmers are learning Python. The growth of machine learning is phenomenal in the last couple of years, and it’s rapidly changing everything around us.

Algorithms become sophisticated day by day; the best example is Google’s Search Algorithms, which can now answer what you are expecting. There are Chatbots around to answer your queries, and Uber is totally driven by

Algorithms.

If you are interested in machine learning, want to do a pet project, or just want to play around, Python is the only major programming language that makes it easy.

Though there are machine learning libraries available in Java, you will find

more content around Python as the developer community is preferring

Python over anything else on Data Science and Machine learning.

3. Web Development

The good old development is another reason for learning Python. It offers so many good libraries and frameworks, like Django and Flask , which makes web development really easy.

The task which takes hours in PHP can be completed in minutes on Python. Python is also used a lot for web scrapping. Some of the popular websites on the Internet, like Reddit, are built using Python.

In fact, there is a free Python course on Udemy, which will teach you that while teaching Python.

4. Simplicity

This is the single biggest reason for beginners to learn Python. When you

first start with programming and coding, you don’t want to start with a

programming language that has tough syntax and weird rules.

Python is both readable and simple. It also easier to set up; you don’t need to deal with any classpath problems like Java or compiler issues like C++

Just install Python, and you are done. While installing, it will also ask you to add Python in PATH , which means you can run Python from anywhere on your machine.

5. Huge Community

You need a community to learn new technology, and friends are your biggest asset when it comes to learning a programming language. You often get stuck with one or another issue, and that time, you need a helping hand.

Thanks to Google, you can find the solution of your any Python-related problem in minutes. Communities like StackOverflow also brings many Python experts together to help newcomers.

6. Libraries and Frameworks

One of the similarities between Python and Java is the sheer number of open source libraries, frameworks, and modules available to do whatever you want to do. It makes application development really easy.

Just imagine creating a web application without Spring in Java or Django and Flask in Python. It makes your job simple as you only need to focus on business logic.

Python has numerous libraries for different needs. Django and Flask are two of the most popular for web development, and NumPy and SciPy are for Data Science.

If you want to learn more about Python machine learning libraries, I suggest you join the Python for Data Science and Machine Learning Bootcamp course, one of my favorites.

7. Automation

When I first come to know about Python was due to one of my scripting needs. I was working with an application that receives messages over UDP, and there was a problem, we did not see messages in the log.

I wanted to check if we are receiving any UDP traffic on that box and

that port or not, but I couldn’t find a handy UNIX command to do that.

One of my friends, who sits next to me, was learning Python, and he wrote a utility in just 5 minutes to intercept UDP messages using one of the Python modules.

Obviously, I was impressed with the time it took for him to write such a tool, but that just highlights the power of Python when it comes to writing

scripts, tools, and automating stuff.

If you seriously want to know how much Python help with automation, my favorite place is the Automate the boring stuff with Python book, simply awesome book.

8. Multipurpose

Data Science and Machine learning but nowhere when it comes to One of the things I like about Python is its Swiss Army knife nature. It’s not tied to just one thing, e.g. R , which is good onandbut nowhere when it comes to web development . Learning Python means you can do many things.

You can create your web applications using Django and Flask, Can do Data Analysis using NumPy , Scipy, Scikit-Learn, and NLTK.

At a bare minimum, you can use Python to write scripts to automate many of your days to day tasks.

9. Jobs and Growth

Python is growing really fast and big time, and it makes a lot of sense to

learn a growing programming major programming language if you are just

starting your programming career.

It not only help you to get a job quickly but also it will also accelerate

your career growth. IMHO, for beginners, after simplicity, this should

be the most important reason to learn Python

10. Salary

Python developers are one of the highest-paid developers, particularly in Data Science, Machine learning, and web development.

On average, also, they are very good-paying, ranging from 70,000 USD to

150,000 USD depending upon their experience, location, and domain.

Engineers. If you are interested in learning more about high paying technology jobs, I suggest checking my earlier post about the ten highest-paid technology jobs for Software

Useful Resources to Learn Python

If you decide to learn Python, then here are some of the useful

Python books, courses, and tutorials to start your journey in the

beautiful world of Python.



And if you are still not convinced about learning Python then look at this image, it correctly shows the life of a Python developer:

That’s all about some of the important reasons to learn Python in 2020.

As I said, it’s important to know programming and coding in today’s

world, and if you don’t know to code, you are missing something, and

Python is a great way to start learning to code.

For programmers who already know Java or C++ , learning Python not just makes you a Polyglot programmer but also gives you a powerful tool in your arsenal to write scripts, create a web application, and open door on the exciting field of Data Science and Machine Learning.

In short, if you could learn just one programming language, then make it to Python, and to start with, The Complete Python Masterclass is the best course.

Other Programming articles you may like

Closing Notes

Thanks, You made it to the end of the article … Good luck with your Python

journey! It’s certainly a great decision and pays you a lot in your near

future.

I have also shared some resources to learn Python for Data Science,

Machine Learning, Web Development, and general Scripting work, so take

advantage of that. Btw, I’ll also get paid if you buy any course which

is not free using links in this article.

If you like this article, then please share it with your friends and colleagues, and don’t forget to follow javarevisited on Twitter and javinpaul on Medium!

P. S. — Do you Want to Become a Python Developer in 30 days? If Yes, then you can also check out the One Month Python Course by Chris Castiglione

P.P.S. — If you need some FREE resources, you can check out this list of Free Python Courses to start your Programming Journey.

