Why Every Software Engineer Should Learn Python?
Hello guys, If you follow my blog
regularly, or read my articles here on HackerNoon, then you may be wondering why am I writing an article to tell people to learn Python
? Didn’t I ask you to prefer Java over Python
a couple of years ago?
Well, things have changed a lot since then. In 2016, Python replaced Java as
the most popular language in colleges and Universities, and since then,
it has never looked back.
Python is growing and growing big time. If you read programming and technology news or blog posts, then you might have noticed the rise of Python as many popular developer communities, including StackOverFlow
and Codecademy
has mentioned the rise of Python as a major programming language.
But, the biggest question is, why a programmer should learn Python?
Python is growing, Ok, that’s great, but it doesn’t mean Java
is going down or C++
is declining.
Well, I am a proud Java developer, and it is my favorite programming language and always remains, but, that doesn’t stop us from learning potential new tools and programming language, which will make you a better programmer
and Python
fits that bill.
For beginners it’s simple, start with Python
because it is easy to learn and powerful enough to build a web application and automate the boring stuff
Actually, a couple of years back, scripting was the main reason for learning
Python, and that was also the first and foremost reason I attracted to
Python and preferred it over Perl
, another popular scripting language of that time.
For experienced programmers or someone who already know Ruby
, Java
, or JavaScript
, learning Python means acquiring a new and powerful tool in your arsenal and I have yet to come up with a programmer who says no to a tool, and that’s the right way to look when you learn a new programming language.
As mentioned in the classical Automate the Boring Stuff with Python
book, Python gives you the ability to automate trivial stuff, and let
you focus on more exciting and useful things. If you haven’t read the
book yet, then I go and read it, it’s worth your time.
There is also an online course
with the same title, just in case if you prefer course over books.
If you are a Java developer, you can do that with Groovy
as well, but Groovy doesn’t offer you what Python in terms of its wide reach in APIs, libraries, frameworks, and domains like Data Science, Machine learning
, and Web Development.
If you have already made your mind and just want to start with Python right now, I suggest you take a look at the One Month Python Course by Chris Castiglione, one of the easiest courses to become a Python Developer in 30 days?
Why Every Programmers Should Learn Python?
If you are thinking of learning Python but not sure why you should do
that, then here are ten reasons which highlight the benefits of learning
Python.
Though, the questions depend upon who is asking that i.e. for a beginner,
learning Python makes sense because its simple and main reason for
learning Python is simplicity.
Anyway, without any further ado, here are my ten reasons to learn Python for Software engineers:
1. Data Science
This is the single, biggest reason
why many programmers are learning Python
. I know many of my friends who are bored with their Java
programming jobs in Investment banks are learning Python on Udemy to
make a career in Data Science due to exciting work and high pay.
But, what makes Python a preferred language for Data Science and Machine Learning?
Didn’t R was considered best for that not too long ago? Well, I think the libraries and framework Python offers, like Pandas
, PyBrain, NumPy
, and PyMySQL on AI, DataScience, and Machine learning, are one of that reason.
Another reason is diversity; Python experience allows you to do a lot more than R like you can create scripts to automate stuff, go into web
development, and so much more.
2. Machine Learning
This is another reason why programmers are learning Python. The growth of machine learning
is phenomenal in the last couple of years, and it’s rapidly changing everything around us.
Algorithms become sophisticated day by day; the best example is Google’s Search Algorithms, which can now answer what you are expecting. There are Chatbots around to answer your queries, and Uber is totally driven by
Algorithms.
If you are interested in machine learning, want to do a pet project, or just want to play around, Python
is the only major programming language that makes it easy.
Though there are machine learning libraries available in Java, you will find
more content around Python as the developer community is preferring
Python over anything else on Data Science and Machine learning.
3. Web Development
The good old development is another reason for learning Python. It offers so many good libraries and frameworks, like Django
and Flask
, which makes web development really easy.
The task which takes hours in PHP
can be completed in minutes on Python. Python is also used a lot for web scrapping. Some of the popular websites on the Internet, like Reddit, are built using Python.
In fact, there is a free Python course
on Udemy, which will teach you that while teaching Python.
4. Simplicity
This is the single biggest reason for beginners to learn Python. When you
first start with programming and coding, you don’t want to start with a
programming language that has tough syntax and weird rules.
Python is both readable and simple. It also easier to set up; you don’t need to deal with any classpath problems like Java
or compiler issues like C++
.
Just install Python, and you are done. While installing, it will also ask you to add Python in PATH
, which means you can run Python
from anywhere on your machine.
5. Huge Community
You need a community to learn new technology, and friends are your biggest asset when it comes to learning a programming language. You often get stuck with one or another issue, and that time, you need a helping hand.
Thanks to Google, you can find the solution of your any Python-related problem in minutes. Communities like StackOverflow
also brings many Python experts together to help newcomers.
6. Libraries and Frameworks
One of the similarities between Python and Java is the sheer number of open source libraries, frameworks, and modules available to do whatever you want to do. It makes application development really easy.
Just imagine creating a web application without Spring
in Java or Django
and Flask in Python. It makes your job simple as you only need to focus on business logic.
Python has numerous libraries for different needs. Django and Flask are two of the most popular for web development, and NumPy and SciPy are for Data Science.
7. Automation
When I first come to know about Python was due to one of my scripting needs. I was working with an application that receives messages over UDP,
and there was a problem, we did not see messages in the log.
I wanted to check if we are receiving any UDP traffic on that box and
that port or not, but I couldn’t find a handy UNIX command to do that.
One of my friends, who sits next to me, was learning Python, and he wrote a utility in just 5 minutes to intercept UDP messages
using one of the Python modules.
Obviously, I was impressed with the time it took for him to write such a tool, but that just highlights the power of Python when it comes to writing
scripts, tools, and automating stuff.
8. Multipurpose
One of the things I like about Python is its Swiss Army knife nature. It’s not tied to just one thing, e.g. R
, which is good on Data Science
and Machine learning
but nowhere when it comes to web development
. Learning Python means you can do many things.
You can create your web applications using Django and Flask, Can do Data Analysis using NumPy
, Scipy, Scikit-Learn, and NLTK.
At a bare minimum, you can use Python to write scripts to automate many of your days to day tasks.
9. Jobs and Growth
Python is growing really fast and big time, and it makes a lot of sense to
learn a growing programming major programming language if you are just
starting your programming career.
It not only help you to get a job quickly but also it will also accelerate
your career growth. IMHO, for beginners, after simplicity, this should
be the most important reason to learn Python
10. Salary
Python developers are one of the highest-paid developers, particularly in Data Science, Machine learning, and web development.
On average, also, they are very good-paying, ranging from 70,000 USD to
150,000 USD depending upon their experience, location, and domain.
Useful Resources to Learn Python
If you decide to learn Python, then here are some of the useful
Python books, courses, and tutorials to start your journey in the
beautiful world of Python.
And if you are still not convinced about learning Python then look at this
image, it correctly shows the life of a Python developer:
That’s all about some of the important reasons to learn Python in 2020.
As I said, it’s important to know programming and coding in today’s
world, and if you don’t know to code, you are missing something, and
Python is a great way to start learning to code.
For programmers who already know Java
or C++
, learning Python not just makes you a Polyglot programmer but also gives you a powerful tool in your arsenal to write scripts, create a web application, and open door on the exciting field of Data Science and Machine Learning.
